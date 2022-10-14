Skip to main content

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Corey Seager

Corey Seager was the Texas Rangers' biggest acquisition of the offseason and in many ways he delivered in 2022.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers’ 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

SS Corey Seager

Statistics for 2022: Seager batted .245/.317/.455/.772 with 33 home runs and 83 RBI in 151 games and 593 at-bats (145-for-593). He had 270 total bases. He had 24 doubles and one triple. He walked 58 times and struck out 103 times. In the field, he played 144 games at shortstop (the other seven as designated hitter). He handled 600 total chances — the most of his career — and had a fielding percentage of .972. He was charged with 17 errors and helped turn 91 double plays.

Season Transactions: Seager did not spend any time on the injured list in 2022.

Season Summary: From a batting average standpoint, it was the worst season of his career. His previous low was .267 in 2018. Getting used to a new league and new pitchers probably accounts for part of that. Plus, there is data to suggest that no hitter in baseball had more hits taken from him by the fielding shift than Seager. Still, Seager set a career high in home runs, nearly set a career-high in RBI (high is 87) and avoided major injury. In addition to the career-high in chances, his fielding percentage was the third-best single-season total of his career and right in line with his career average. That’s despite his 17 errors being one off his career high. He settled in as the No. 2 hitter all season and made the All-Star Game for the third time.

Contract Status: Seager will enter the second year of a 10-year, $325 million deal in 2023.

What’s next: Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley made the decision to rest Seager in the season finale, in part to give him a head start on the offseason. Seager hasn’t actually enjoyed a full offseason for several years because his previous team, the Dodgers, was always in the playoffs. With the defensive shift now eliminated from the game, Seager should benefit as a hitter from more traditional defensive alignments. Globe Life Field suits his swing well. A new manager may have new ideas about where to hit Seager in the order. But chances are he’ll remain in the top three spots and see an uptick in his batting average. He’s never had a 30-home run, 100-RBI season. He may be in position to do so next season.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

Ezequiel Duran | A.J. Alexy | Josh Smith | Tyson Miller 

