Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Leody Taveras

Leody Taveras started the season at Triple-A, but once he re-joined the Texas Rangers he proved he belonged for good.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers’ 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

OF Leody Taveras

Statistics for 2022: Taveras played 99 games, batting .261/.309.366.675 (82-for-314) with 39 runs, 115 total bases, 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 34 RBI. He struck out 88 times and walked 21 times. He stole 11 bases and was caught stealing five times. He played 93 of his 95 games in center field and was charged with just two errors in 216 total chances for a fielding percentage of .991.

Season Transactions: The Rangers optioned Taveras to Triple-A Round Rock on March 27. The Rangers called Taveras up on June 13.

Season Summary: The Rangers sent Taveras down to Triple-A because they wanted him to get consistent at-bats. But they also wanted him to show them he could be a consistent hitter. He did so, batting .294 with seven home runs and 29 RBI. When the Rangers called him up, the plan was to put him center field and let him stay there. His play took care of any need for a Plan B. From the start, Taveras translated his play at Triple-A into consistent offense at the plate. There were no questions about his speed or glove, which is a perfect fit for Globe Life Field’s spacious outfield. He did have an offensive downturn in the final month, which is something to watch.

Contract Status: Taveras is under team control for 2023. He can go to arbitration for the first time in 2024. He is not a free agent until after the 2027 season.

What’s next: Taveras gets to rest a bit this offseason. He’s proven to the Rangers that he can be their everyday center field. He’ll start training camp in that spot and as long as his play doesn’t back slide, or the Rangers find a better alternative in free agency, expect to see Taveras in center field on Opening Day.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

