Rangers ALERT: Prospect Bayron Lora In Serious Car Accident

Texas Rangers slugging prospect Bayron Lora has reportedly been in a serious car accident in the Dominican Republic.

Texas Rangers outfield prospect Bayron Lora was involved in a serious car accident Saturday in the Dominican Republic, the team has confirmed.

The club released the following statement on the accident:

“We are aware of the accident involving Bayron Lora and several other individuals today in the Dominican Republic. We are working to gather more information at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individuals who were involved in this accident and with their families. We have will have no further comment until we have more information on the accident. Thank you for your understanding.”

Lora, 18, was driving the black Hilux truck, accompanied by a group of several people, one of whom died, while the others are in serious condition, according to MLB Insider Héctor Gómez. Lora was "progressing satisfactorily in his health," according to Gómez, who initially reported that Lora was supposedly in "serious condition."

The Rangers signed Lora out of the Dominican Republic in August of 2019 for $3.9 million. The youngster is well known for his massive power at the plate, and was expected to make his professional debut this year.

Lora is the Rangers' No. 20 prospect as listed on the MLB Pipeline, and is listed as the No. 12 prospect via the rankings from Baseball America.

This is a developing story. We will update here at Inside The Rangers at SI as we gather more information from the Texas Rangers in Arizona and from law enforcement officials as well.

Promo photo: Kelly Gavin / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers

READ MORE: Rangers Rotation Rumblings: Lyles Unhappy With New Role

READ MORE: Keeping Families Safe: Rangers' Gibson Adds Perspective To Fans' Return To Ballparks

READ MORE: 'This Guy Can Really Hit': Rangers' Terry Survives Wave of Roster Moves

Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke.

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook