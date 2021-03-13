Rangers Rotation Rumblings: Lyles Unhappy With New Role

In his first meeting with the media this spring, Jordan Lyles was clearly displeased how the Texas Rangers plan to utilize him at the start of the season.

The Texas Rangers have not only toyed with the idea of having multiple spots in the rotation dedicated to a tandem, or "piggy back" setup.

Earlier this spring, Rangers manager Chris Woodward sat down and had a conversation with Jordan Lyles about embracing a three-to-four inning role to begin the season. In his first meeting with the media this spring, Lyles was asked about what that role would be this season. His entire answer:

"That's a [Woodward] question. You're asking the wrong guy."

When pressed again, his whole response:

"We've had some conversations, but that's a Woody, [Jon Daniels], [Chris Young] question."

Clearly, Lyles had no interest in talking about his new role.

"Listen, he wasn't happy about it," Woodward said. "I actually like that he's not happy about it. I'm glad that he wants more. Hopefully, that will give him a little chip on his shoulder to go out and do really well."

Lyles was brought in on a two-year, $16 million contract last year to round out a rotation spearheaded by Lance Lynn, Mike Minor, and Corey Kluber. However, Jordan struggled mightily in his first season with Texas, posting a 1-6 record with a 7.02 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP in nine starts and 12 appearances.

Just to try to get him going again, the Rangers used an opener with Lyles on two occasions in 2020.

"I can't go back and change last year," Lyles said. "I made some adjustments this offseason. I got into a little bit more the numbers side of the game and pitch design. I scrapped a couple pitches and added a couple of different pitches. I just want to keep moving forward and not harp on the terrible, awful season that was last year."

The most notable adjustment the Rangers have asked for was tightening up his curveball so it can play better off of his fastball. Texas noticed this in his time with Milwaukee, which is where Lyles has seen the most success in his big league career.

So far this spring, the Rangers have liked what they've seen from Lyles.

"Last year didn't work out for him," Woodward said. "But he's made some adjustments and his stuff looks better."

The Rangers have about a dozen candidates all vying for spots in the rotation. Kyle Gibson, Kohei Arihara, and Mike Foltynewicz are the only three pitchers who Texas plans to use as traditional starters. Meanwhile, rotation candidates like Taylor Hearn and Kolby Allard are having very strong performances in camp right now.

Until Lyles can prove his adjustments will play out in the early stages of the regular season, he will have to "earn every inning that he gets".

"We're seeing a good version of Jordan right now," Woodward said. "This is what we want to see all year. We want to see the guy that just goes out there and attacks. If he's throwing three or four innings to start, and he just absolutely dominates, it's an easy solution: Just let him keep going."

Promo photo: Kelly Gavin / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers

Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke.

