Texas Rangers Boss Chasing Curious Milestone Entering Contract Season
Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy is one of the most decorated managers in baseball history. Once he finally hangs it up, the Baseball Hall of Fame is waiting for him, once he’s eligible.
Entering the 2025 season, Bochy is No. 8 all-time in victories with 2,171. He’s within striking distance of his contemporary, Dusty Baker (2,183), who retired after the 2023 season. There is also a good chance Bochy will catch Sparky Anderson (2,194) and move up to sixth place all-time.
The soon-to-be 70-year-old is entering the final year of his three-year contract and admits that he’s happy where he is and only thinking about this season. So, while he should catch Baker and Anderson, he could also catch Frankie Frisch and Tony La Russa — but for a completely different reason.
BrooksGate, a social media account that keeps up with baseball statistics and milestone, posted on Friday that Bochy can move up to No. 5 all-time with just seven ejections this season.
Bochy has been ejected 86 times in his career, which is good for seventh all-time. Frisch is just ahead of him with 88 while La Russa had 93.
La Russa stands in that fifth spot. The question is whether Bochy could, realistically, catch him this season?
Well … maybe. The most ejections Bochy has ever had in a season is six back in 2007 with the San Francisco Giants. He’s been ejected five times in three other seasons, including last season with Texas.
He’s never gone through a season as a manager without an ejection. The fewest he’s had in a season is one, which was with San Diego in 1998.
It’s unlikely to be a milestone Bochy wants to chase.
As a back-up catcher, Bochy played from 1978-87 and had a lifetime slash line of .239/.298/.388/.685 with 26 home runs and 93 RBI. One of those home runs was off the legendary Nolan Ryan and was the only walk-off home run the Hall-of-Famer ever game up in his 26-year career.
Bochy moved into coaching after that and ascended to the manager’s job with San Diego in 1995. He led the Padres to the 1998 World Series and spent 12 seasons there before he and the Padres parted ways.
He landed with San Francisco in 2007 and helped the Giants win three World Series titles in five years (2010, 2012, 2014). He stepped away in 2019 and went into semi-retirement before the Rangers, led by his former player, president of baseball operations Chris Young, lured him out of retirement to take over in 2023.
Bochy led the Rangers to their first World Series title in his first season.