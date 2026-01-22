Sebastian Walcott Has Company with Two Rangers Prospects in Latest Top 100

Sebastian Walcott is one of baseball’s best prospects. For more than a year the Texas Rangers shortstop has been all alone in several Top 100 lists.

No longer. On Wednesday, Baseball America (subscription required) released its preseason Top 100 prospects in baseball, Walcott was ranked No. 16. A second Rangers rising star — pitcher Caden Scarborough — was ranked No. 65.

Walcott and Scarborough are key parts of the future of the organization, with Walcott possessing the potential to join the Rangers sometime in 2026 as he prepares for a stop at Triple-A Round Rock.

Texas Rangers Top 100 Prospects

John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Walcott was the Rangers’ top international signing in 2023, and he’s accelerated fast through the system. Walcott ended the season at Double-A Frisco as a 19-year-old. He’s about to enter his fourth professional season. The Rangers have no intention of rushing him, but the Marcus Semien trade, combined with a heated competition to replace him at the MLB level, could open up space for Walcott late in 2026.

Last season he slashed .255/.355/.386 with 13 home runs and 59 RBI. He got in playing time at multiple positions, but he’s listed as a shortstop, a position currently held by two-time World Series MVP Corey Seager.

He was named to the MLB Futures Game in 2024, was named an MiLB.com organizational all-star in 2023, a South Atlantic League all-star in 2024 and a Texas MLB top prospect in 2025. Walcott will likely get a non-roster invitation to spring training in Surprise, Ariz. How long he remains will depend on how he plays.

Scarborough has gone a much different path. Texas selected him with the No. 171 overall pick and paid him an above-slot bonus of $515,000 to get him to start playing pro baseball at 18 years old. He didn’t pitch in 2023 and only pitched in six games in for 2024, thanks to a strained lat. In that small sample in the Arizona Complex League and Class-A Down East, he went 2-1 with a 6.97 ERA, with 13 strikeouts and nine walks in 10.1 innings.

In 2025 with Class-A Hickory and High-A Hub City, his overall record was 2-5 but everything flipped. He trimmed the ERA to 2.45 in 22 games (21 starts), with 114 strikeouts and 21 walks in 88 innings. Batters hit just .181 against him. He also had a 0.88 WHIP. Scarborough could begin the 2026 season at Frisco and, with a great start, accelerated to Round Rock by the end of the season.

Recommended Articles