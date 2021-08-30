Rangers History Today: A Pair of Pivotal Trades

On this day, the Texas Rangers made two significant trades in the club's history.

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers made two trades that connected some really interesting dots in team history.

The first trade, on August 29, 1985, as the Rangers dealt one of their power hitters, Cliff Johnson, to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Jays were hoping for some power as they were seeking a trip to the postseason.

Johnson was a bat the Blue Jays were familiar with. Johnson spent the 1983 and 1984 seasons with the Blue Jays before jumping ship as a free agent for the Rangers in 1985. Johnson was primarily a designated hitter for Texas, and he was hitting .257 with 12 home runs and 56 RBI when the deal went down.

Johnson spent the rest of the 1985 season with the Blue Jays, who won the American League East, and the 1986 before he retired. Johnson won two World Series rings with the New York Yankees in 1977 and 1978.

Signing Johnson had already cost the Rangers dearly. The Rangers signed Johnson as a free agent and that entitled the Blue Jays to a free agent compensation pick. The Blue Jays spent that pick on Tom Henke, whom the Rangers selected in the fourth round in 1980.

Henke blossomed in Toronto, finishing with 217 saves for the Blue Jays and winning a World Series ring in 1992. But, that offseason, Henke signed a free-agent deal with his old team, the Rangers, and had a career-high 40 saves in 1993. His career ended in 1995 with St. Louis.

The other deal, on August 29, 1990, saw the Oakland Athletics sent pitchers Scott Chiamparino and Joe Bitker to the Rangers for designated hitter Harold Baines.

Baines came to Texas in 1989, as the Rangers dealt for the future Hall-of-Famer in an effort to keep them afloat in the AL West race. In order to acquire Baines, it cost the Rangers Wilson Alvarez and future Chicago Cubs slugger Sammy Sosa.

But Baines never seemed totally comfortable in Arlington, and the deal in 1990 moved Baines to a contender. The Athletics, the reigning World Series champions, got back to the Fall Classic, but lost to the Cincinnati Reds in four games.

