Texas Rangers Hold Onto Lance Lynn and Joey Gallo, Trade Chirinos and Frazier at Deadline

Prior to Monday's 3 p.m. deadline, the Texas Rangers were expected to trade starting pitcher Lance Lynn. Outfielder Joey Gallo was another name on the 'Hot Stove' that could have been on the move if the right offer had presented itself.

Instead, both players will remain in Texas for the remainder of the season.

Lynn was one of the hottest commodities on the trade market with his 4-1 record while holding a 1.93 ERA and 0.92 WHIP through eight games this season. He is firmly positioned at the top of the AL Cy Young award race and would have made an excellent front-line starter for a contending team.

It is surprising that the Rangers decided to hang on to Lynn, but his $8 million base salary in 2021 could be helpful for a team that may not have much capital to work with next season. It's clear no team met the Rangers' reported high asking price for the 33-year-old hurler. The Dodgers, Yankees, and White Sox were reported to be interested in Lynn.

Perhaps a longer shot to be traded away was Gallo, but his name was still being tossed around as a potential option for the club to cash in on. The slugger has hit seven home runs this season and owns a .759 OPS. His previous seasons tell a better tale on what Gallo is capable of. His asking price was reportedly high, rightfully so.

Aside from the two biggest names remaining with the club, Texas traded starting pitcher Mike Minor to the Oakland Athletics, while also moving catcher Robinson Chirinos and infielder Todd Frazier to the New York Mets in two separate moves just prior to the deadline.

This is a developing story. We will update as we gather more information.

Editor's note: Rangers insider Chris Halicke contributed to this story.

