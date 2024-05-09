Texas Rangers Prospect Receives Shoddy Defense Again, Lasts Only Four Innings In Second MLB Start
Jack Leiter, the Texas Rangers’ top pitching prospect, made his second Major League start on Wednesday in the second game of their doubleheader with the Oakland Athletics.
Leiter made his debut on April 18 at Detroit when the Rangers called him up to make his debut and give their rotation a break. He only lasted 3 2/3 innings that day, giving up eight runs (seven earned) and walked three. He also struck out three.
The No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 MLB Draft lasted four innings on Wednesday, as he allowed seven hits, six runs (four earned), no walks while he struck out three.
The long ball got him in this game, as he gave up two-run home runs to Shea Langeliers and Tyler Soderstrom.
When he left, the Rangers were in the lead, 7-6. Texas won the game, 12-11, but Leiter didn't pitch long enough to claim his first MLB win.
Leiter was called up as the 27th player, allowed by MLB rules when a team is playing a doubleheader. But the Rangers must send him back to the minors after the game.
But he may not be in the minors for long. Per MLB rules, there is no minimum days Leiter must remain in the minors before he can be recalled.
That’s critical at the moment because the Rangers have six starting pitchers on the injured list, four of them on the 15-day injured list — Cody Bradford, Dane Dunning, Nathan Eovaldi and Max Scherzer.
Dunning just went on the injured list on Wednesday with a shoulder issue. Bradford won’t be back for a while with a rib fracture and Scherzer has been shut down until his sore thumb heals.
Eovaldi might be the soonest to get back from his injury, which is a groin strain. So Leiter may return when his next turn would come up next week.