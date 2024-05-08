Moving Day For Texas Rangers: Another Pitcher Injured, Former Outfielder Acquired, Jack Leiter Making 2nd MLB Start
Another Texas Rangers pitcher is headed to the injured list.
The Texas Rangers made multiple moves ahead of their scheduled doubleheader Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, including placing right-hander Dane Dunning on the 15-day IL with a right rotator cuff strain.
Additionally, the club traded minor league right-handed reliever Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa to the Chicago White Sox for former Rangers outfielder Robbie Grossman. Grossman was on the Texas roster during their 2023 World Series title run. The left-hitting Grossman was acquired to help a weak-hitting Rangers lineup against left-handed pitchers.
Left-hander pitcher Kolton Ingram, 27, was designated for assignment to make room for Grossman on the 40-man roster. Ingram was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets on April 24 and pitched two innings for Triple-A Round Rock.
Right-hander Jack Leiter was called up from Round Rock to start Game 2 of the doubleheader and appointed the 27th man, carrying softer option restrictions. Right-hander Owen White was also recalled from Round Rock and infielder Jonathan Ornelas was optioned back to Round Rock.
Grossman, 34, batted .238 with 23 doubles and 10 homers in 115 games for the Rangers in 2023. The White Sox signed Grossman as a free agent in March. He batted .211 with four doubles and four RBI in 25 games with the White Sox.
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told reporters that Dunning is expected to be available when his IL stint is up on May 20. The Rangers are off Thursday before starting a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Friday in Denver. The club currently only has three healthy full-time starting pitchers in their rotation: Andrew Heaney, Jon Gray, and Michael Lorenzen, who started Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader.
Third starter options in Colorado include José Ureña and Owen White.
Rangers starting pitchers currently in the IL include Dunning, Nathan Eovaldi (groin strain), Max Scherzer (back surgery recovery), Cody Bradford (fractured rib), Tyler Mahle (Tommy John recovery), and Jacob deGrom (Tommy John recovery).
