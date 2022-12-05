Skip to main content

No HOF for Former Rangers Slugger Rafael Palmeiro

Rafael Palmeiro was one of eight players being considered for induction through the Contemporary Players Committee.

Former Texas Rangers slugger Rafael Palmeiro did not receive enough votes to earn election to the Baseball Hall of Fame via the contemporary players committee, which voted Sunday at the Winter Meetings in San Diego.

The only player that received the necessary 12 votes was first baseman Fred McGriff, whose career is most associated with the Atlanta Braves.

The ballot featured players who are not in the Hall of Fame and played the bulk of their careers after 1980. Their initial Hall of Fame eligibility has been exhausted.

Palmeiro is one of just seven players to have at least 3,000 hits and at least 500 home runs for his career, as he finished with 3,020 hits, 569 home runs and 1,835 RBI. He played two different five-year stints with the Rangers and hit his 500th home run with the club. He played 20 years.

Those numbers, normally, would have earned Palmeiro induction on the first ballot. But Palmeiro found himself tangled in the web of baseball’s performance-enhancing drugs scandal late in his career. In the summer of 2005 he tested positive for steroids and was suspended for 10 games. He also blamed the positive test on a B-12 shot he told reporters he received from teammate Miguel Tejada.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Oct 24, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy poses for a photo following a news conference at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Bruce Bochy Reacts to Jacob deGrom Signing

The new Texas Rangers manager signed up for an improved roster, but even he had an interesting reaction to adding Jacob deGrom.

By Matthew Postins
Sep 25, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Kyle Gibson (44) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Play

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Kyle Gibson, Orioles Have Deal

Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds.

By Matthew Postins
Sep 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) takes the field before a game against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Jacob deGrom Gives Rangers Rotation Clarity

Texas Rangers now have four veteran starters, all 30 or older, but all have a track record that can help in 2023.

By Matthew Postins

The positive test came six weeks after he participated in a Senate committee hearing and waved his finger at the committee’s members declaring that he had never used performance-enhancing drugs.

“I have never used steroids — period,” he told the committee.

The ballot also featured outfielder Barry Bonds, pitcher Roger Clemens, pitcher Curt Schilling, outfielder Albert Belle, outfielder Dale Murphy and first baseman Don Mattingly. None of them earned enough votes for induction.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

No HOF for Former Rangers Slugger Rafael Palmeiro

Rafael Palmeiro was one of eight players being considered for induction through the Contemporary Players Committee.

Former Texas Rangers slugger Rafael Palmeiro did not receive enough votes to earn election to the Baseball Hall of Fame via the contemporary players committee, which voted Sunday at the Winter Meetings in San Diego.

The only player that received the necessary 12 votes was first baseman Fred McGriff, whose career is most associated with the Atlanta Braves.

The ballot featured players who are not in the Hall of Fame and played the bulk of their careers after 1980. Their initial Hall of Fame eligibility has been exhausted.

Palmeiro is one of just seven players to have at least 3,000 hits and at least 500 home runs for his career, as he finished with 3,020 hits, 569 home runs and 1,835 RBI. He played two different five-year stints with the Rangers and hit his 500th home run with the club. He played 20 years.

Those numbers, normally, would have earned Palmeiro induction on the first ballot. But Palmeiro found himself tangled in the web of baseball’s performance-enhancing drugs scandal late in his career. In the summer of 2005 he tested positive for steroids and was suspended for 10 games. He also blamed the positive test on a B-12 shot he told reporters he received from teammate Miguel Tejada.

The positive test came six weeks after he participated in a Senate committee hearing and waved his finger at the committee’s members declaring that he had never used performance-enhancing drugs.

“I have never used steroids — period,” he told the committee.

The ballot also featured outfielder Barry Bonds, pitcher Roger Clemens, pitcher Curt Schilling, outfielder Albert Belle, outfielder Dale Murphy and first baseman Don Mattingly. None of them earned enough votes for induction.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Oct 24, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy poses for a photo following a news conference at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bruce Bochy Reacts to Jacob deGrom Signing

By Matthew Postins
Sep 25, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Kyle Gibson (44) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Kyle Gibson, Orioles Have Deal

By Matthew Postins
Sep 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) takes the field before a game against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jacob deGrom Gives Rangers Rotation Clarity

By Matthew Postins
Sep 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Jacob DeGrom (48) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
News

Breaking Down Jacob deGrom's Rangers Contract

By Matthew Postins
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon (50) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Chasing Yankees Starter

By Matthew Postins
May 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers General Manager Chris Young on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 'Roster is Not Complete'

By Matthew Postins
Jacob-deGrom-free-agency-2-reasons-Rangers-must-break-bank-for-ace
News

'Tired of Losing': Jacob deGrom Blockbuster Signing Backs Up Rangers Talk

By Matthew Postins
Oct 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws a pitch in the first inning during game two of the Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
News

BREAKING: Rangers Sign Jacob deGrom

By Matthew Postins