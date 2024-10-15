Texas Rangers Have Three Undervalued Prospects, According to Respected Publication
Baseball America uses RoboScout to examine a prospect’s true worth. That includes surface game stats, underlying data, projecting peak MLB performance, defensive position, ability and make-up.
Based on those figures, the publication put together a list of nine players it believes are undervalued in relation to what their MLB potential is. They selected one player at each position.
The Texas Rangers have three of the nine players selected, two of which are playing in the Arizona Fall League.
One is outfielder Alejandro Osuna. He’s not ranked in Baseball America’s organizational top 30 but MLB Pipeline has him at No. 16.
Osuna put together his best professional season, starting at High-A Hickory before moving to Double-A Frisco. He finished with a slash line of .292/.362/.507/.869 with a career-high 18 home runs and 61 RBI combined between the teams. He also had 17 steals. MLB.com compared his player profile to New York Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo.
RoboScout calculated him as an above-average defender, especially in center field. And he was undervalued when compared to his intriguing MLB profile that “…sees Osuna as an above-average major league bat at peak with 20-25 home run power and double-digit steals, all while playing solid outfield defense.”
Another outfielder is Pablo Guerrero, the younger brother of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the son of Hall of Famer and former Rangers designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Sr. signed as an international free agent last year, he turned 18 in July and made his stateside debut this year, finishing the year with Class-A Down East.
He posted a slash line of .276/.334/.442/.776 with eight homers and 53 RBI. While there are concerns about his chase rate, he’s still refining his approach at the plate. RoboScout projects him as “… an above-average major league bat at peak, capable of annual seasons of approximately 25 home runs.”
Shortstop Max Acosta, who is playing in the AFL with Osuna, made the list. He’s a Rule 5-eligible player this offseason, which means the Rangers may need to move him to their 40-man roster to protect him.
The 21-year-old spent 2024 at Frisco and slashed .288/.353/.425/.778 with eight homers and 58 RBI. His path to the Majors is seemingly blocked at the moment by infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.
RoboScout’s data shows Acosta reduced his strikeout rate and his chase rate, and is close to being rated a plus defender.
He’s viewed as "an above-average major league bat with 15-18 home runs and 15-20 stolen bases and a batting average between .260 and .280.”