Looking For Seconds! Texas Rangers Infielders Named Rawlings Gold Glove Finalists
Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe are finalists for the 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award.
Both Texas Rangers infielders are looking for their second awards. Lowe earned the award at first base in 2023. Semien earned the honor at second base for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021.
The Gold Glove awards will be announced on ESPN's Baseball Tonight at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3.
A year ago, the Rangers had three Gold Glove winners in Lowe, catcher Jonah Heim, and right fielder Adolis Garcia.
Winners at the nine standard positions are selected by the 30 MLB managers and up to six coaches from each team from a pool of players in their league, excluding players from their own team, according to MLB.com. The manager/coaches votes make up 75% of the selection total, while the SABR Defensive Index accounts for the other 25%.
Rawlings collaborated with SABR to create a specialized defensive formula separate from the traditional selection process to select the utility players finalists.
2024 American League Gold Glove Award finalists:
PITCHER
Griffin Canning, Angels
Seth Lugo, Royals
Cole Ragans, Royals
CATCHER
Freddy Fermin, Royals
Cal Raleigh, Mariners
Jake Rogers, Tigers
FIRST BASE
Nathaniel Lowe, Rangers
Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles
Carlos Santana, Twins
SECOND BASE
Andrés Giménez, Guardians
Nicky Lopez, White Sox
Marcus Semien, Rangers
THIRD BASE
Alex Bregman, Astros
Ernie Clement, Blue Jays
José Ramírez, Guardians
SHORTSTOP
Brayan Rocchio, Guardians
Anthony Volpe, Yankees
Bobby Witt Jr., Royals
LEFT FIELD
Colton Cowser, Orioles
Steven Kwan, Guardians
Alex Verdugo, Yankees
CENTER FIELD
Jarren Duran, Red Sox
Jake Meyers, Astros
Daulton Varsho, Blue Jays
RIGHT FIELD
Wilyer Abreu, Red Sox
Jo Adell, Angels
Juan Soto, Yankees
UTILITY
Willi Castro, Twins
Mauricio Dubón, Astros
Dylan Moore, Mariners
