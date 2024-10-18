Inside The Rangers

Looking For Seconds! Texas Rangers Infielders Named Rawlings Gold Glove Finalists

Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien and first baseman Nathaniel Lowe are seeking their second Gold Glove Awards.

Stefan Stevenson

Aug 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Willi Castro (50) slides under the throw to Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) during the game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe are finalists for the 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

Both Texas Rangers infielders are looking for their second awards. Lowe earned the award at first base in 2023. Semien earned the honor at second base for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021.

The Gold Glove awards will be announced on ESPN's Baseball Tonight at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3.

A year ago, the Rangers had three Gold Glove winners in Lowe, catcher Jonah Heim, and right fielder Adolis Garcia.

Winners at the nine standard positions are selected by the 30 MLB managers and up to six coaches from each team from a pool of players in their league, excluding players from their own team, according to MLB.com. The manager/coaches votes make up 75% of the selection total, while the SABR Defensive Index accounts for the other 25%.

Rawlings collaborated with SABR to create a specialized defensive formula separate from the traditional selection process to select the utility players finalists.

2024 American League Gold Glove Award finalists:

PITCHER

Griffin Canning, Angels
Seth Lugo, Royals
Cole Ragans, Royals

CATCHER

Freddy Fermin, Royals
Cal Raleigh, Mariners
Jake Rogers, Tigers

FIRST BASE

Nathaniel Lowe, Rangers

Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles

Carlos Santana, Twins

SECOND BASE

Andrés Giménez, Guardians

Nicky Lopez, White Sox

Marcus Semien, Rangers

THIRD BASE
Alex Bregman, Astros
Ernie Clement, Blue Jays
José Ramírez, Guardians

SHORTSTOP
Brayan Rocchio, Guardians
Anthony Volpe, Yankees
Bobby Witt Jr., Royals

LEFT FIELD
Colton Cowser, Orioles
Steven Kwan, Guardians
Alex Verdugo, Yankees

CENTER FIELD
Jarren Duran, Red Sox
Jake Meyers, Astros
Daulton Varsho, Blue Jays

RIGHT FIELD
Wilyer Abreu, Red Sox
Jo Adell, Angels
Juan Soto, Yankees

UTILITY
Willi Castro, Twins
Mauricio Dubón, Astros
Dylan Moore, Mariners

