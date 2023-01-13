Rangers Reinforcements: Robots, 15-Year-Old Kid?

Rangers' chasing another Guerrero, Cowboys' 30-year drought, Luka's value and The Freak's faltering ratings, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.

WHITT’S END: 1.13.23

Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …

*Good news, Texas Rangers fans: Sure, your team has never won a World Series using human beings for umpires. But robot umps are closer than you think.

As in this season.

*Cool, the Rangers are in the running to acquire Vladimir Guerrero’s son? Oh, not Junior but the other one … 15-year-old-Pablo.

*You ever have something dawn on you that makes you immediately spit out your cereal?

Like, I dunno, this:

No one under 30 years old has ever witnessed the Dallas Cowboys win a road playoff game.

On Jan. 17, 1993 the underdog Cowboys went into muddy Candlestick Park and upset the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Troy Aikman to Alvin Harper for a gutsy 70-yard catch-and-run to seal the deal and set the stage for winning Super Bowl XXVII two weeks later. Maybe the elders of your tribe have mentioned it?