Rangers' Adolis Garcia Named Top-10 MLB Rookie in 2021

The Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia was designated for assignment by the club back in February. After clearing waivers he returned to the team and has become an instant star.
ARLINGTON, Texas — When the Texas Rangers signed Mike Foltynewicz in January, Adolis García was designated for assignment and outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock, clearing waivers in the process.

The Rangers should thank their proverbial lucky stars that no other team showed any interest.

Bleacher Report recently ranked the top-10 MLB rookies for 2021, and we find Adolis García at No. 2, and the highest-ranked position player. García finds himself sandwiched on the list between Miami Marlins LHP Trevor Rogers at No. 1 and RHP Ian Anderson of the Atlanta Braves. 

READ MORE: Rangers Bats Explode In Impressive 9-4 Victory Over Royals

García, 28, has leveled off a bit in June but hit .312 with 11 home runs and a .981 OPS in May.

He still has 20 home runs and an .847 OPS with a 129 OPS+.  He's still also at the top of the rookie leaderboard in fWAR among qualified players and tied for the lead (minimum 100 PA) in wRC+.

Garcia's power numbers in May grabbed MLB's attention, and he now ranks above the 84th percentile in average exit velocity and hard hit rate while also ranking in the 94th percentile in barrel rate. 

Offensive numbers are one thing. But he has also quietly been one of MLB's best defensive center fielders. 

READ MORE: Rangers History Today: Toby Harrah's Unorthodox Doubleheader

García finds himself ranked in the 98th percentile in outs above average and has three defensive runs saved and a 1.3 ultimate zone rating in the outfield.

The Rangers now find García to have some serious pop and great defensive instincts and ability. And with seven steals on the season, he's got some terrific speed on the bases. 

The question remains, does Adolis García's age align with the Texas Rangers' competitive timeline? Or, at the age of 28, is he too old? If so, can the Texas Rangers use him as a trading piece to build with younger prospects?

Right now, Texas Rangers fans should enjoy the show and be excited for the future. 

CONTINUE READING: Adrian Beltre, Chuck Morgan Selected As Newest Members Of Texas Rangers Hall Of Fame

Jun 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) tracks down a deep fly ball during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
