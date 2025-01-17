Texas Rangers Secure Massive Haul of Prospects in 2025 International Class
With an eye on getting back into contention this season, the Texas Rangers were extremely busy this winter as they revamped the bullpen and created more organizational depth so they wouldn't be derailed by injury.
While they have their first-ever World Series trophy sitting in the mantel, the last time they won their division is approaching a decade ago in 2016.
The Rangers are feeling confident they can win the AL West this year, especially because the Houston Astros are going through another major change when it comes to their franchise cornerstone players leaving and the Seattle Mariners have yet to address their offensive concerns.
But, general manager Chris Young isn't just looking for short-term success, he's looking to be successful for a long period of time, something that requires a strong foundation.
That's why the 2025 international class signed by Texas was notable.
A cool story was shared when David Ortiz was present for his friend Hanley Ramirez's son, Hansel, to officially sign his deal, but there are others in this class who could generate some headlines of their own.
Elorky Rodriguez is the most high-profile player secured by the Rangers.
He ranks No. 29 by MLB Pipeline and No. 37 by Baseball America when it comes to the top prospects in this cycle.
"He should get on base at a high clip at the lower levels and could continue to do so higher up if he’s able to grow into more extra-base damage, though it’s probably always going to be a hit-over-power game," Ben Badler of Baseball America wrote has part of his scouting report.
Rodriguez has played both in the infield and outfield, so depending on how he progresses, that will determine where he's going to stick when on defense.
A few others caught the eye of Badler.
Third baseman Jhon Simon is "physically mature" for his age and has "good bat-to-ball skills and an eye for the strike zone." His offense is his calling card right now, but he could be a prospect who mans the hot corner as he climbs the pipeline.
Carlos Torres was called an "advanced defensive catcher" by Badler, and based on his strong arm, that should be his position moving forward.
There are a few prospects in this class who are expected to become impact players for Texas at some point, but with a haul this large, there could be multiple prospects who turn into stars.