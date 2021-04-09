Rangers History Today: A Good Day For Home Openers

Today in Texas Rangers History, the Rangers managed to win just their second home opener since leaving Washington, and beat a future Rangers starter to do it

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers won their home season opener for the first time since the 1972 season.

The game was on April 9, 1976, at Arlington Stadium. Before 1976, the Rangers had only won their 1972 home opener, which just happened to be the Rangers’ first season in Arlington. But, in front of 28,947, the Rangers put an end to that streak.

The Rangers won, 2-1, in a victory that qualified as a walk-off win, as the game went extra innings and the Rangers won in the bottom half of the 11th.

The Rangers grabbed the lead, 1-0, in the second inning, as outfielder Jeff Burroughs hit a solo home run off Twins starter — and future Rangers starter — Bert Blyleven.

The Twins tied the game in the sixth inning, with catcher Butch Wynegar driving in the Twins’ only run, as he brought home designated hitter Steve Braun.

The Rangers won the game with two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning, with shortstop Toby Harrah driving in the winning run in the person of catcher Jim Sundberg.

Gaylord Perry took the win for the Rangers, the start of a 15-14 season for Texas.

Also on this date …

April 9, 1981: The Rangers opened the season on the road at Yankee Stadium, losing 10-3. Tommy John took the win for the Yankees, while Jon Matlack took the loss for the Rangers. Buddy Bell and Pat Putman each had two hits for Texas.

April 9, 1989: Kenny Rogers won his first Major League game, coming in relief, against Toronto.

April 9, 1990: The Texas Rangers opened the season and their home schedule at Arlington Stadium with a 4-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, in front of 40,907. The Rangers played just one home game, and then split for a six-game road trip, due to the season’s six-day postponement due to a players’ strike.

April 9, 1993: The Rangers opened the home portion of their final season at Arlington Stadium with a 3-1 win over Boston, in front of more than 40,000 fans. Nolan Ryan made his season debut and took the win for the Rangers, while John Dopson started and took the loss for Boston. The Rangers allowed just five hits. First baseman Rafael Palmeiro homered for the first time in 1993 and drove in two runs.

April 9, 2004: The Rangers opened the home portion of their schedule with a 12-4 win over Anaheim in front of 50,370 at The Ballpark in Arlington. R.A. Dickey claimed the start and the win for the Rangers. Third baseman Hank Blalock, outfielder Kevin Mench, and catcher Gerald Laird each had three hits. Blalock and Mench homered, with Blalock driving in four runs.

