Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

WATCH: Joey Gallo & Matt Olson Square Off In Home Run Derby Preview

Prior to Saturday's contest between the Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics, Joey Gallo and Matt Olson took part in a simulated, impromptu Home Run Derby.
Author:
Publish date:

ARLINGTON, Texas — There is a lot of hype around this year's Home Run Derby—and for good reason. It's in Colorado, where the thin air allows baseballs to travel much further. The baseballs will be juiced, and they won't go in the humidifier beforehand. To top it off, some of the most notorious power hitters will be participating.

Prior to Saturday afternoon's contest at Globe Life Field, Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo and Oakland A's first baseman Matt Olson took part in an impromptu Home Run Derby warmup.

Initially, Gallo and Rangers third base coach Tony Beasley—who will be throwing to him in Colorado—just wanted to get some work in the same set up at the Home Run Derby in two days. That means taking away the batting cage and having Beasley throw to a catcher.

"We wanted to have some type of game plan," Beasley said. "It's three minutes of hitting, which they don't do. [We also] wanted to get a feel for the fatigue part of it. Obviously, it's hard to simulate Colorado because the air is thin. But the balls will go further, so that's the good part."

Olson wandered over towards Gallo while he was hitting, and the Rangers slugger obliged for Olson to also get in some hacks. While the two didn't keep score, both hit some sizable home runs as members of both teams, along with some fans on a tour of the ballpark, cheered on the two sluggers.

Gallo blasted the longest homer, hitting the electronic ribbon in right field.

The two could be pitted against each other on Monday night at Coors Field if they win their first round matchups. As for who might win the whole thing, Joey Gallo is a favorite for some people, while many others believe Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani will take home the hardware.

He's a little biased, but Rangers manager Chris Woodward didn't need any more than two words to predict who was going to win.

"Joey wins."

More on SI's Inside The Rangers:

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook 

IMG_3224
News

WATCH: Joey Gallo & Matt Olson Square Off In Home Run Derby Preview

Jul 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo (13) is congratulated by catcher Jonah Heim (right) after hitting a home run in the second inning at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs A's: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

28-cliff-leejpg
News

Rangers History Today: The Cliff Lee Trade

Jun 28, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores starting pitcher Jack Leiter (22) pitches in the fifth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park.
Podcasts

Rangers Mailbag: Who Will Texas Select With The No. 2 Pick?

luka joey
News

Joey Gallo: Rangers Version of Luka Doncic?

Jun 28, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Jack Leiter (22) throws against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first inning at TD Ameritrade Park.
News

MLB Draft Preview: What Direction Might The Rangers Go At No. 2 Overall?

jaden-hill-1
News

LSU Pitcher Jaden Hill: A Draft Day Hit For The Rangers?

Bernie Brewer watches the action on the field at County Stadium, as a construction worker at Miller Park watches from above during a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 19, 1998. This photo was published in the Aug. 23, 1998, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. (The Brewers lost, 8-2.)
News

Rangers History Today: Wild Accusations A-Brewin'

Jul 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo (13) watches his home run in the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field.
News

Joey Gallo Happy To Do Home Run Derby In Rangers Uniform