North Texas Nine Podcast: Rangers Trade Deadline Reaction, Fan Q&A with Roy White III

The North Texas Nine Podcast welcomes special guest Roy White III as he joins Texas Rangers beat writer Chris Halicke for a jam-packed episode of the show. Chris and Roy react to the moves the Rangers did and did not make at the trade deadline. In the new #SmartHalicke segment, they also address fans' questions and concerns on a number of issues.

The Rangers traded away three veteran players at the trade deadline, including Mike Minor to the Oakland Athletics for two prospects in the A's system. They also pulled off two last-minute trades with the New York Mets that sent Robinson Chirinos and Todd Frazier to the Big Apple.

However, the Rangers decided to hold onto their two biggest trade pieces: Lance Lynn and Joey Gallo. Fans and team supporters were perplexed by the Rangers' decision to hold onto Lynn, given the current status of the organization.

You can listen to Chris and Roy break it all down on the North Texas Nine Podcast here:

Fans may remember Roy White III from his time at 105.3 The Fan, the flagship station of the Texas Rangers. You can listen to Roy on the Blogging The Boys podcast on Apple Podcasts and other platforms. You can read his work for the upcoming Dallas Cowboys season at bloggingtheboys.com.

The North Texas Nine Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and Spreaker. Subscribe on any platform for access to all our episodes talking all things Texas Rangers baseball.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers

Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SITexasRangers

Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Follow Roy White III on Twitter: @RDubThree