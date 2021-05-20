Podcast: Rangers No-Hit AGAIN ... And It's My Fault

On Wednesday, the Texas Rangers were no-hit for the second time this season, joining the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Indians.

To quote the great Michael Scott, "I can't help but feel partially responsible."

The Texas Rangers were no-hit for the second time this season at the hands of New York Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber, who made a triumphant return to Globe Life Field after logging just one inning as a Ranger last season.

However, what was only intended to be a reflection of my eternal optimism, I tweeted something in an attempt to lift the spirits of Rangers fans after the Seattle Mariners were no-hit for the second time this season just one night prior.

When I hit "Tweet" on Tuesday night, in no way did I think it was even remotely possible that it would get me on Freezing Cold Takes less than 24 hours later.

My reaction, along with my contrition, is available on Thursday's 'Rangers Daily Dose' on the North Texas Nine Podcast here:

