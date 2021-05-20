Yankees' Corey Kluber Tosses Sixth No-Hitter in MLB vs Rangers

Corey Kluber has become the sixth player in Major League Baseball to throw a no-hitter this season, and it's the second time the Texas Rangers have been no-hit in 2021.

New York Yankees starter Corey Kluber threw the sixth no-hitter in Major League Baseball this season, defeating the Rangers by a score of 2-0. The only Rangers baserunner Kluber allowed came on one-out walk to Charlie Culberson in the third inning.

Kluber got the run support he needed after Tyler Wade drove in a run with a triple in the sixth inning, which was then followed by a sacrifice fly by D.J. LeMahieu.

The record for the most no-hitters in MLB's modern era is seven, which has been done three times (1990, 1991, 2012).

The Rangers have remarkably become the second team this season to be no-hit twice. Just one day ago, Detroit's Spencer Turnbull no-hit the Seattle Mariners, who were also no-hit by Baltimore's John Means on May 5.

San Diego's Joe Musgrove no-hit the Rangers at Globe Life Field on April 9, the first of the six no-hitters this season.

Kluber pitched very briefly for the Rangers last season, but only logged one inning in a Texas uniform. He left his first start of 2020 with a season-ending shoulder injury. Texas decided to not pick up Kluber's option. The Yankees signed Kluber to a one-year, $11 million contract this past winter.

