Rangers Daily Dose: The Need For Foltynewicz, Lyles

In Wednesday's edition of 'Rangers Daily Dose', we look at the balance of giving innings to either veteran pitchers or younger hurlers that have something to prove.

Following Tuesday night's 7-4 loss to the New York Yankees, we look at why the Texas Rangers continue to send out pitchers like Mike Foltynewicz and Jordan Lyles — two pitchers that have had their struggles this season.

The Rangers have openly committed to a rebuild, which puts the development of their younger players atop the list of priorities. So why are guys like Foltynewicz and Lyles logging valuable innings that could go toward a younger guy with something to prove?

In addition, Detroit's Spencer Turnbull threw the fifth no-hitter of the Major League Baseball season on Tuesday night. The record for one year in seven. We take a quick look at maybe just one of the reasons why.

