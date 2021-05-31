Rangers Record-Tying Losing Streak 'Feels Like The Weight Of The World'

The Texas Rangers lost their 12th straight road game, which ties the record for the longest in club history.

The Texas Rangers are reeling right now. They have an off day on Monday, and it couldn't come at a better time.

"I've talked about it before, where I don't love off days," said Rangers manager Chris Woodward. "This is clearly one where we need it. We need to kind of reset and head into Colorado with a little bit more positivity as far as the outcomes."

The Rangers fell to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday by a score of 4-2, dropping them to 22-33 on the season. Texas had its fair share of bad luck with many hard hit balls that found gloves, while the Mariners put together small rallies with some weaker contact. Not to mention, there was a pretty egregious called third strike against Brock Holt, who represented the tying run, that ended the seventh inning.

However, Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi dominated the Texas lineup early on, keeping the Rangers out of the hit column for the first five innings. Willie Calhoun broke through in the sixth inning, leading off with a well-placed single through the shift. Joey Gallo ended the shutout bid in the seventh inning with a two-run homer, his ninth long ball of the season.

Chris Woodward talked previously about how contagious struggles can be throughout the lineup. When the team experiences some bad luck, it can throw gas on the fire.

"It's just one of those things where we're going to have to make things happen," Woodward said. "We're just gonna have to keep pushing. I don't want to call it [rock] bottom, but it seems that way. I know our guys are feeling that. It feels like the weight of the world."

The Rangers' loss extends their current losing streak to six games, and ties the franchise record for the longest losing streak on the road at 12 games. Texas has a rare off day on Memorial Day, and then will play three games in Colorado before coming back home for five games in seven days.

After owning the worst road record in baseball in 2020, the Rangers are currently 9-20 on the road this year, which is worst mark in the American League. Only Arizona's 9-21 road record is worse in Major League Baseball.

With all of this weighing on his young team, the Rangers skipper is encouraging his team to unplug rather than overthink anything.

"I would like them to take a little mental break," Woodward said. "These guys have been grinding hard all year. ... I feel like this off day is really important. Maybe they have some dinner together, hang out, and maybe not talk about baseball. If they want to, that's great. At the same time, use the off day to kind of reset the brain."

READ MORE: Gallo Focused On Rangers Amid Trade Rumors

READ MORE: Identity Crisis Playing Role in Rangers' Losing Streak

READ MORE: Gibson, Arihara Injuries Challenge Rangers Effort to Protect Young Pitching

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook