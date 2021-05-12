Rangers Daily Dose: This Rebuild Doesn't Require a Fire Sale

The North Texas Nine Podcast's 'Rangers Daily Dose' returns with a look into the club's plans for the trade deadline this summer, and when the next contending window may open.

Your 'Rangers Daily Dose' comes to you on an off-day for the Texas Rangers, after suffering a two-game sweep at the hands of the San Francisco Giants. After their first day off in 19 days, the Rangers will begin a pivotal four-game series against their in-state rival Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

But the theme of this episode doesn't focus on the current happenings of the Rangers. Rather, it's a continuation of Monday's "Enjoy The Ride" episode, suggesting that a potential fire sale this summer is the wrong direction for the club's rebuild.

While there are certainly a few players that are legitimate trade candidates, the plan the Rangers have established suggests their contending window is closer than some may think. That makes a few other players candidates for the next contending core, rather than trade candidates to acquire more talent.

Listen to 'Rangers Daily Dose' on the North Texas Nine Podcast here:

For future episodes of 'Rangers Daily Dose', I will be taking questions from fans and answer one or two of them in each episode. You can tweet me @ChrisHalicke with your questions. Just include the hashtag #RangersDaily.

The North Texas Nine Podcast is available on most podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and Spreaker. Subscribe on any platform for instant access to all of our episodes talking all things Texas Rangers baseball.

Of course, every episode of the podcast will be available right here on InsideTheRangers.com.

READ MORE: Rangers 'Challenged', But Suffer Two-Game Sweep By Giants

READ MORE: 'Just One Of Those Nights': Rangers Back Under .500, Fall to Giants

READ MORE: Rangers Hitting Home Runs? How They've Shot Up MLB Leaderboard

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook