Jack Leiter Makes First Start Since MLB Futures Outing

The Texas Rangers' No. 1 pitching prospect was back on the mound after a shutout inning at Dodger Stadium last week.

Texas Rangers prospect Jack Leiter made his first start since his appearance in the MLB Futures Game in Los Angeles as the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders took on the Arkansas Travelers on Sunday.

The Roughriders lost the game, 3-0, with Leiter taking the loss to drop his season record to 2-8.

Leiter threw 3 1/3 innings. He only allowed four hits, but he gave up two of the game’s three runs and allowed one walk. He struck out two hitters.

Leiter, who is the Rangers’ No. 1 overall prospect and was their first-round pick last July, threw one inning of no-hit relief in the Futures Game at Dodger Stadium.

It was a bit of a respite for Leiter, who has struggled of late in his first professional season. Leiter saw his ERA move up to 6.24 on Sunday.

Leiter has now pitched in 15 games and made 14 starts. He has thrown 53 1/3 innings and given up 48 runs (37 earned) and 54 hits. He’s walked 31 and struck out 64.

Leiter’s best month of the season, even though he went 0-2 in four starts. He had 2.84 ERA in 12 2/3 innings and gave up just nine walks while striking out 19.

His best start to date came on May 7 when he threw six innings of shutout baseball against Arkansas. He gave up two hits and no walks, while striking out five to collect his first professional win. His other pro win came on May 31 against Wichita, when he threw nearly six innings of shutout baseball.

Frisco is off on Monday and then starts a six-game series in Springfield on Tuesday.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.