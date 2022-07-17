Top pitching prospect throws a scoreless inning while an outfielder has two hits and a stolen base.

Texas Rangers prospects Jack Leiter and Dustin Harris had fine outings for the American League during the MLB Futures game on Saturday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Leiter, the Rangers’ No. 1 overall prospect and first-round pick last July, threw one inning of no-hit relief. Harris, the franchise's No. 7 overall prospect, had a big game at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen bases.

Both Leiter and Harris are playing at Double-A Frisco.

Leiter is 2-7 this season with a 6.30 ERA in 14 games (13 starts). He has pitched 50 innings, giving up 46 runs (35 earned), with six home runs allowed. He’s walked 30 and struck out 62 with a 1.60 WHIP. He spent part of June on the shelf with what the organization termed “minor arm fatigue.”

Harris, taken in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by Oakland and later traded to the Rangers, is batting .261/.349/.468/.817 with 14 home runs and 57 RBI. He’s struck out 64 times and walked 35 times.

The RoughRiders are at home against Midland on Sunday.

The Rangers have the next three days off due to the All-Star Break. The exceptions are pitcher Martín Pérez and shortstop Corey Seager, who will head to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.

Pérez was selected as part of the AL pitching staff. Seager was selected to the team on Thursday as an injury replacement for Toronto’s George Springer and will participate in Monday’s home run derby.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.