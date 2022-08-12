Skip to main content

Jack Leiter Avoids Tatis in Frisco Start

The Rangers' No. 1 prospect didn't get the chance to face one of the game's best hitters in Fernando Tatis Jr. in Thursday's start.

Texas Rangers prospect Jack Leiter didn’t have to square off with San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr., but he did throw six solid innings for Double-A Frisco on Thursday night.

Tatis is playing with the San Antonio Missions on an injury rehab assignment. But he had the night off.

Leiter, meanwhile, threw 5 2/3 innings for the RoughRiders, giving up just three hits and two runs. While he struck out seven, he also walked four. Leiter didn’t give up a home run, but he did give up a double.

He led the game with the lead and in line for the win, as the RoughRiders were up 3-2. But the Missions rallied with two runs off the Roughriders’ bullpen in the seventh inning to halt Leiter’s path to his fourth win of the season. The Missions won 5-3.

Leiter was coming off a start on Aug. 5 in which he threw five innings and gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and struck out four in a no-decision against Amarillo.

Leiter’s last win came on July 30 against Springfield, where he threw 5 2/3 innings and gave up two hits, a run and three walks while striking out four.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Hickory Crawdads Toss Second No-Hitter

The Rangers' High Class-A affiliate threw its second combined no-hitter in a month on Thursday in a 4-0 win over Greenville.

By Matthew Postins8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Jun 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) slides safely home past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado (15) during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Takeaways: Locking Down Center

The more he plays, the more Leody Taveras is proving to everyone that he's the guy that should play center field in the future.

By Matthew Postins9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Aug 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Bubba Thompson (65) is congratulated by first base coach Corey Ragsdale (64) after bunting for his first MLB hit during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Name July Minor League Awards

Texas named one of its most recent call-ups the system's defensive player of the month, while awarding players from Hickory and Down East.

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago
13 hours ago

Leiter, who is the Rangers’ No. 1 overall prospect and was their first-round pick last July, threw one inning of no-hit relief in the Futures Game, played at Dodger Stadium last month.

Leiter (3-8) has now pitched in 18 games and made 17 starts. He has thrown 69 2/3 innings and given up 49 runs (38 earned) and 63 hits. He’s walked 41 and struck out 79. He has a 5.77 ERA.

Leiter’s best month of the season remains April, even though he went 0-2 in four starts. He had 2.84 ERA in 12 2/3 innings and gave up just nine walks while striking out 19.

His best start to date came on May 7 when he threw six innings of shutout baseball against Arkansas. He gave up two hits and no walks, while striking out five to collect his first professional win.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Jack Leiter Avoids Tatis in Frisco Start

The Rangers' No. 1 prospect didn't get the chance to face one of the game's best hitters in Fernando Tatis Jr. in Thursday's start.

Texas Rangers prospect Jack Leiter didn’t have to square off with San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr., but he did throw six solid innings for Double-A Frisco on Thursday night.

Tatis is playing with the San Antonio Missions on an injury rehab assignment. But he had the night off.

Leiter, meanwhile, threw 5 2/3 innings for the RoughRiders, giving up just three hits and two runs. While he struck out seven, he also walked four. Leiter didn’t give up a home run, but he did give up a double.

He led the game with the lead and in line for the win, as the RoughRiders were up 3-2. But the Missions rallied with two runs off the Roughriders’ bullpen in the seventh inning to halt Leiter’s path to his fourth win of the season. The Missions won 5-3.

Leiter was coming off a start on Aug. 5 in which he threw five innings and gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and struck out four in a no-decision against Amarillo.

Leiter’s last win came on July 30 against Springfield, where he threw 5 2/3 innings and gave up two hits, a run and three walks while striking out four.

Leiter, who is the Rangers’ No. 1 overall prospect and was their first-round pick last July, threw one inning of no-hit relief in the Futures Game, played at Dodger Stadium last month.

Leiter (3-8) has now pitched in 18 games and made 17 starts. He has thrown 69 2/3 innings and given up 49 runs (38 earned) and 63 hits. He’s walked 41 and struck out 79. He has a 5.77 ERA.

Leiter’s best month of the season remains April, even though he went 0-2 in four starts. He had 2.84 ERA in 12 2/3 innings and gave up just nine walks while striking out 19.

His best start to date came on May 7 when he threw six innings of shutout baseball against Arkansas. He gave up two hits and no walks, while striking out five to collect his first professional win.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers Logo
Prospects

Hickory Crawdads Toss Second No-Hitter

By Matthew Postins8 hours ago
Jun 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) slides safely home past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado (15) during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Takeaways: Locking Down Center

By Matthew Postins9 hours ago
Aug 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Bubba Thompson (65) is congratulated by first base coach Corey Ragsdale (64) after bunting for his first MLB hit during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Prospects

Rangers Name July Minor League Awards

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago
Aug 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Ragans (50) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
News

Astros Blast Past Rangers

By Matthew Postins14 hours ago
Aug 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Ragans (50) throws to the plate during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox in his MLB debut at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers, Astros in Rubber Match

By Bri Amaranthus22 hours ago
Aug 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) hits an RBI triple during the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Leody Taveras Power Rangers Win

By Matthew PostinsAug 10, 2022 11:56 PM EDT
Jul 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) congratulated by a teammate after scoring a run in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers Look to Bounce Back at Astros

By Matthew PostinsAug 10, 2022 4:24 PM EDT
Josh Jung
Prospects

Rangers Top Prospect Homers in Triple-A Start

By Matthew PostinsAug 10, 2022 12:21 AM EDT