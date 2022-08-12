Jack Leiter Avoids Tatis in Frisco Start

The Rangers' No. 1 prospect didn't get the chance to face one of the game's best hitters in Fernando Tatis Jr. in Thursday's start.

Texas Rangers prospect Jack Leiter didn’t have to square off with San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr., but he did throw six solid innings for Double-A Frisco on Thursday night.

Tatis is playing with the San Antonio Missions on an injury rehab assignment. But he had the night off.

Leiter, meanwhile, threw 5 2/3 innings for the RoughRiders, giving up just three hits and two runs. While he struck out seven, he also walked four. Leiter didn’t give up a home run, but he did give up a double.

He led the game with the lead and in line for the win, as the RoughRiders were up 3-2. But the Missions rallied with two runs off the Roughriders’ bullpen in the seventh inning to halt Leiter’s path to his fourth win of the season. The Missions won 5-3.

Leiter was coming off a start on Aug. 5 in which he threw five innings and gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and struck out four in a no-decision against Amarillo.

Leiter’s last win came on July 30 against Springfield, where he threw 5 2/3 innings and gave up two hits, a run and three walks while striking out four.

Leiter, who is the Rangers’ No. 1 overall prospect and was their first-round pick last July, threw one inning of no-hit relief in the Futures Game, played at Dodger Stadium last month.

Leiter (3-8) has now pitched in 18 games and made 17 starts. He has thrown 69 2/3 innings and given up 49 runs (38 earned) and 63 hits. He’s walked 41 and struck out 79. He has a 5.77 ERA.

Leiter’s best month of the season remains April, even though he went 0-2 in four starts. He had 2.84 ERA in 12 2/3 innings and gave up just nine walks while striking out 19.

His best start to date came on May 7 when he threw six innings of shutout baseball against Arkansas. He gave up two hits and no walks, while striking out five to collect his first professional win.

