Rangers Name Top Prospects for August
The Texas Rangers named their top minor league players for each of their affiliates for August recently.
The Rangers selected third baseman Josh Jung at Triple-A Round Rock, left-handed pitcher Cory Bradford at Double-A Frisco, right-handed pitcher Mason Englert at High Class-A Hickory and right-handed pitcher Emiliano Teodo at Low Class-A Down East.
Jung, who is the Rangers’ No. 1 overall prospect according to MLB.com, has put on a show for the Express since joining the team in early August. He hit .311 with a .998 OPS, along with six home runs and 23 RBI. Jung missed most of the season with a torn labrum and it’s not clear if the Rangers intend to call him up once the Express’ season ends.
Bradford isn’t a Top 30 prospect, but he had a terrific month of the Roughriders. He threw 23 2/3 innings, struck out 30, had a 1.52 ERA and had a 0.63 WHIP. For the season he’s 8-7 with a 5.30 ERA.
Mason Englert isn’t on the Top 30 list, but he’s earned a promotion to Frisco and will start later this week. He threw 24 2/3 innings, struck out 21, had a 1.82 ERA and a 0.53 WHIP last month. Englert is 8-5 with a 3.49 ERA this season.
The highlight of August for Englert was his seven scoreless, hitless innings in a 4-0 combined no-hitter with reliever Theo McDowell.
Teodo is the Rangers’ No. 23 overall prospect and is coming off an August in which he threw 17 2/3 innings, struck out 35, had a 1.53 ERA and a 0.68 WHIP. Teodo is 3-5 this season with a 3.05 ERA.
Teodo struck out 11 in a four-inning start two weeks ago for Down East.
