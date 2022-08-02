Skip to main content

Rangers Call Up Another Top-10 Prospect

A former 2018 international signee is now the latest infielder to make the move from Class-A Hickory to Double-A Frisco.

Texas Rangers prospect Luisangel Acuna became the second player in four days to be called up to Double-A Frisco.

The RoughRiders have an off-day on Monday. Acuna will likely make his on-field debut on Tuesday when Frisco starts a six-game home series with Amarillo.

Acuna is the No. 9 prospect in the Rangers system, per MLB.com. He follows No. 10 prospect Aaron Zavala, who was called up to the RoughRiders late last week and played in two games against Springfield.

Acuna is the brother of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. But he’s starting to carve out his own name as he moves up in the Rangers organization. He is also a middle infielder, and his progress to the Rangers may be stunted by the fact that the Rangers have heavily invested in second baseman Marcus Semien and shortstop Corey Seager.

He earned the promotion after batting .317/.417/.483/.900 with eight home runs and 29 RBI for Hickory this season. He has 28 stolen bases and has drawn 34 walks while striking out 60 times.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Bush delivers a pitch to the Cleveland Indians during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Trade Reliever to Brewers

Texas completes its first deal close before the MLB trade deadline, as other American League West rivals made trades as well

By Matthew Postins7 hours ago
7 hours ago
May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) follows through on his home run against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
Play

Post-Game Notes: Orioles 7, Rangers 2

Post-game notes from the Texas Rangers' homestand-opening loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Monday

By Inside The Rangers Staff7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Aug 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Garrett Richards (43) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Fall to Orioles to Open Homestand

Texas loses its starting pitcher in second inning to injury and the offense struggles to put runs on the board

By Matthew Postins7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Acuna spent all of 2021 at Low Class-A Down East, where he batted .266/.345/.404/.749 with 12 home runs, 74 RBI and a career-high 44 stolen bases.

Like all of the Rangers’ prospects, he saw his 2020 season wiped out by the cancellation due to COVID-19. But he started his career with the Rangers in 2019 as part of the Arizona Complex League Rangers, where he batted .342/.438/.455/.893 with two home runs and 29 RBI.

The Rangers originally signed Acuna as a free agent on July 2, 2018, out of Caracas, Venezuela.

Meanwhile, Zavala is coming off a trip to Springfield where he went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and four runs scored in his second game with the Riders. He also walked three times in a 14-12 Frisco win.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Rangers Call Up Another Top-10 Prospect

A former 2018 international signee is now the latest infielder to make the move from Class-A Hickory to Double-A Frisco.

Texas Rangers prospect Luisangel Acuna became the second player in four days to be called up to Double-A Frisco.

The RoughRiders have an off-day on Monday. Acuna will likely make his on-field debut on Tuesday when Frisco starts a six-game home series with Amarillo.

Acuna is the No. 9 prospect in the Rangers system, per MLB.com. He follows No. 10 prospect Aaron Zavala, who was called up to the RoughRiders late last week and played in two games against Springfield.

Acuna is the brother of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. But he’s starting to carve out his own name as he moves up in the Rangers organization. He is also a middle infielder, and his progress to the Rangers may be stunted by the fact that the Rangers have heavily invested in second baseman Marcus Semien and shortstop Corey Seager.

He earned the promotion after batting .317/.417/.483/.900 with eight home runs and 29 RBI for Hickory this season. He has 28 stolen bases and has drawn 34 walks while striking out 60 times.

Acuna spent all of 2021 at Low Class-A Down East, where he batted .266/.345/.404/.749 with 12 home runs, 74 RBI and a career-high 44 stolen bases.

Like all of the Rangers’ prospects, he saw his 2020 season wiped out by the cancellation due to COVID-19. But he started his career with the Rangers in 2019 as part of the Arizona Complex League Rangers, where he batted .342/.438/.455/.893 with two home runs and 29 RBI.

The Rangers originally signed Acuna as a free agent on July 2, 2018, out of Caracas, Venezuela.

Meanwhile, Zavala is coming off a trip to Springfield where he went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and four runs scored in his second game with the Riders. He also walked three times in a 14-12 Frisco win.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Bush delivers a pitch to the Cleveland Indians during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Trade Reliever to Brewers

By Matthew Postins7 hours ago
May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) follows through on his home run against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
News

Post-Game Notes: Orioles 7, Rangers 2

By Inside The Rangers Staff7 hours ago
Aug 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Garrett Richards (43) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Fall to Orioles to Open Homestand

By Matthew Postins7 hours ago
Jul 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Former Cy Young Winner Set to Start at Round Rock

By Matthew Postins8 hours ago
Jon Gray
News

BREAKING: Jon Gray Leaves Game With Rangers Trainer

By Matthew Postins9 hours ago
Jul 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) turns a double play as Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) slides into second base in the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Infielder is July Player of Month

By Matthew Postins10 hours ago
Jul 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Trey Mancini (16) dodges a wild pitch by Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Ian Gibaut (not pictured) in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Astros Acquire Baltimore Slugger

By Matthew Postins12 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Sign Another Draft Pick

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago