MLB Draft Results: Texas Rangers Select LHP Dylan MacLean in Fourth Round, SS Thomas Saggese in the Fifth Round

Chris Halicke

With the 115th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, the Texas Rangers selected Dylan MacLean, a left-handed pitcher from Central Catholic High School in Portland, Oregon. With the 145th overall pick, the Rangers selected Thomas Saggese, a shortstop from Carlsbad High School in Carlsbad, California.

MacLean was on Baseball America's 10 Sleepers Who Could Pop Up This Spring before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the baseball world. 

He’s got a clean delivery from the left side and a lanky, projectable frame that can add plenty of strength and weight. On top of that, MacLean is a good strikethrower now, who’s shown potential with a curveball that has impressive, 12-to-6 shape and good depth with a 2500 rpm spin rate.

-Baseball America

Saggese was described as a "late-riser" by Baseball America's Carlos Collazo and ESPN's Kiley McDaniel said he could go as high as the third round given the talk in recent days. The thought around Saggese, a Pepperdine commit, was he would go to school. He did say this week that he's keeping his options open.

“There have been some discussions with teams, and I’d consider pro ball if I’m taken,” Saggese told The San Diego Union-Tribune. “But everything is up in the air. I’ve been able to work out at home and Skype with my trainer. I have access to weights, and I’ve been able to run and hit off a machine. So I’m stronger now than when the season ended.

“The talk is flattering. Teams have been talking to my father and my representatives.”

Saggese was having a fantastic spring before everything was shut down. He was batting .440 with 3 home runs and 9 RBIs in seven games. 

Texas Rangers 2020 Draft Picks

