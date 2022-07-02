Skip to main content

Rangers Pitching Prospect Sprains Ankle in Frisco

Texas' No. 8 overall prospect threw a no-hitter into the sixth inning before a sprained ankle ended his night

Pitcher Owen White, the Rangers’ No. 8 overall prospect, made his home debut with the Double-A Frisco Roughriders on Friday night.

The outing was as good as it could get for a young pitcher, as White threw 5 1/3 innings of no-hit baseball against the Corpus Christi Hooks.

But, White’s outing ended after that first out of the sixth inning. According to MLB.com, White sprained his ankle and he was removed from the game. It’s not believed to be serious.

White struck out seven and walked one, as he threw 68 pitches, 46 of which were strikes.

White made his first start with Frisco on the road on June 25 against Arkansas and he claimed the victory in a 5 1/3-inning appearance. He gave up six hits, two runs and two walks while striking out five.

The Rangers promoted White from High Class-A Hickory to Frisco on June 23.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jul 1, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Mets Use Big Inning to Beat Rangers

The Texas starter takes his second straight loss since returning from the COVID-19 IL last month.

By Matthew Postins21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago
May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers 'Stealth' All-Star Campaign for Outfielder?

A Texas PR department tweet pointed out that a certain outfielder is among the best in the AL, even if the votes aren't there

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Steele Walker (40) bats against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Pregame Notes: Rangers Open Series at Mets

The Texas Rangers stay on the road to face the National League East-leading New York Mets on Friday night.

By Bri Amaranthus6 hours ago
6 hours ago

White was the Rangers’ second-round pick (No. 55 overall) in the 2018 MLB Draft out of China Grove, N.C. But, Tommy John surgery and the 2020 cancellation of Minor League Baseball prevented White from getting into the Rangers’ system until 2021, when he threw for the Rangers’ rookie league team and Low Class-A Down East and went 4-1 with a 3.06 ERA in nine appearances (eight starts).

White started this season at Hickory, where he started 10 games and made 11 appearances before his call-up. With the Crawdads, he went 6-2 with a 3.99 ERA in 58 2/3 innings, with 18 strikeouts and 19 walks.

Some of the Rangers’ top pitching prospects are at Frisco, including last year’s first-round pick, Jack Leiter. He’s skipping his start this week due to mild arm fatigue. It is not expected to impact his next start.

Meanwhile, Spencer Howard put together his best minor-league start of the season for Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, striking out 11 in seven innings. Plus, No. 2 prospect Cole Winn won his last start for the Express.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Jul 1, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mets Use Big Inning to Beat Rangers

By Matthew Postins21 minutes ago
May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers 'Stealth' All-Star Campaign for Outfielder?

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Steele Walker (40) bats against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Pregame Notes: Rangers Open Series at Mets

By Bri Amaranthus6 hours ago
Spencer Howard
News

Rangers Starting Pitcher Shines at Round Rock

By Matthew Postins9 hours ago
Rangers - Pride Month
News

Rangers Flirting With .500 Despite Showing Zero 'Pride'

By Richie Whitt11 hours ago
Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) fields a ground ball in front of Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Where Do Rangers Stand in All-Star Game Voting?

By Matthew Postins15 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers History Today: Bobby Witt Sr. Goes Yard

By Matthew PostinsJun 30, 2022
Cole Winn
Prospects

Rangers Top Pitching Prospect Sharp at Round Rock

By Matthew PostinsJun 30, 2022