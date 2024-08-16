Texas Rangers Projected To Keep College Player Streak Alive With California Right-Hander in 2025 MLB Draft
The Texas Rangers have made a habit of taking college players with their first-round pick. A recent 2025 mock draft keeps that streak alive.
Bleacher Report recently provided a first-round mock draft for next July and it projected the Rangers would select UC Santa Barbara pitcher Tyler Bremner.
If he's selected, it would continue a streak that dates back to the Rangers selecting third baseman Josh Jung in 2019 out of Texas Tech. Pitcher Cole Winn was the Rangers’ last prep first-rounder in 2018 out of Lutheran High School of Orange County in Orange, Calif.
Bremner is a lanky right-hander from San Diego, Calif., and is coming off a sensational 2024 for the Gauchos.
He went 11-1 in 19 games, which included nine starts, as he threw 88.2 innings and struck out 104 hitters. He allowed an opponent batting average of .182 and had a 2.24 ERA.
His 104 strikeouts put him in the Top 10 for a single season in UCSB history.
He was also among the top 15 pitchers in Division I in ERA, hits allowed per nine innings and WHIP. He also helped the Gauchos reach the NCAA Tournament and play in the Oregon regional.
Bremner was selected a Second-Team Perfect Game All-American, a Third-Team ABCA/Rawlings All-America and a Third-Team NCBWA All-American. He was invited to USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp and named First Team All-Big West and ABCA/Rawlings All-West Region First Team.
Texas’ last seven first-round picks have been college players, with the most recent being Stanford catcher Malcolm Moore, taken No. 30 overall last month.
Last year’s first-round pick, Florida’s Wyatt Langford, is already with the Rangers after a meteoric rise after he was selected No. 4 overall in 2023.
Kumar Rocker, the Rangers’ first-round pick in 2022, is back in Double-A Frisco pitching in a dominant fashion after wrapping up his rehab from Tommy John surgery. He went to Vanderbilt, as did Rangers 2021 first-rounder Jack Leiter, who is at Triple-A Round Rock and made his MLB debut earlier this year.
Justin Foscue made his MLB debut this year, five years after he was picked in the first round in 2020.