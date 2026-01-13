Two Arms the Texas Rangers Should Pursue in Free Agency

The Texas Rangers have made some moves this offseason in hopes of getting back to the playoffs. The biggest move comes in the form of trading away Marcus Semien to the New York Mets for Brandon Nimmo, bolstering their lineup with another veteran presence.

The Rangers' lineup, if they remain healthy, could be a Top 10 offense in the American League and above average when looking at the entire MLB. That being said, the front office has been reported in looking for pitching as the offseason nears spring training.

John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Texas had the best ERA in the MLB in 2025 at 3.47, yet it finished with an 81-81 record. Adding veteran players to complement Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi in the starting rotation would allow more confidence as younger pitchers, such as Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter, develop more.

If the front office is looking for free agents to help round out the pitching staff, here are two players whom they should pursue in free agency: one starter and one reliever.

1. SP Zack Littell

Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The former Tampa Bay Ray turned Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher, Zack Littell, brings what the Rangers could need in another starting option. He has experience under his belt, he's arguably in his prime years, and according to Spotrac.com, he shouldn't cost too much, should Texas be interested.

Projected to have a market value of $12.9 million per year, Littell could be the starting pitching option to help round out the rotation. His four-seam fastball generated a whiff rate of 22.5% in 2025, with opponents hitting just above .200 against the pitch.

Additionally, Littell pitched to a 3.81 ERA in 186.2 innings pitched (career-high) and he rarely walked batters, only 32 on the entire campaign. For a Rangers team looking to compete in the AL West, a Littell signing could give them the extra oomph they've been looking for.

2. RP Michael Koepech

David Frerker-Imagn Images

The Texas native, Michael Kopech, seems to make a lot of sense for what the Rangers are looking to get out of a bullpen arm. He only played in 14 games last season, but Kopech has elite stuff when he's healthy.

Texas signed Alexis Diaz to a one-year contract earlier this offseason in hopes that he can bounce back to his ways when he was with the Reds, but adding Kopech alongside him would give the Rangers a nice one-two punch at the backend of the bullpen.

He does get a little wild from time to time, but when his fastball finds the strike zone, it's one of the more difficult pitches to catch up to. Coming off a season where he made $5.2 million for 14 games, Texas could maneuver its way to a contract that provides Kopech and the franchise upside.

More Rangers News