Guardians Dink Their Way Past Rays, McClanahan in 5-3 Series-Clinching Win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's been a rare day when Tampa Bay ace Shane McClanahan gets beat this season. The Cleveland Guardians sliced through him on Sunday though, one small paper cut at a time.

McClanahan (10-4) gave up a career-high five earned runs on Sunday, the first time in 45 starts over two years that he's been lit up like that. But the Indians did in on Sunday despite hardly ever barreling up a ball against the star left-hander. They dinked and dunked their way to a 5-3 victory, to take the series between the two wild-card contenders.

The seven hits he allowed registered exit velocities of just 49.2, 66.1, 67.1, 79.0, 84.5, 86.9 and 89.5 mph, according to Statcast. Only allowed one batted ball with an exit velocity of over 95-plus mph (103.6).

The Indians scored three times in the second inning to take an early 3-0 lead, and they did it with a walk, a hit batter and two dink hits that barely eluded Rays defenders. A single by Jose Ramirez drove in two runs. McClananan, who was making his 20th start of the season, had only allowed three runs IN A GAME twice all season, let alone in one inning.

But what was most frustrating was that the Rays were able to tie the game anyway, scoring twice in the second and again in the fourth to tie the game at 3-3. It looked like McClanahan had gotten a reprieve, but then the fifth inning got away from him too.

A dink single by Franmir Reyes and two walks loaded the bases, and that was it for McClanahan, who had allowed seven hits with average exit velocities in the mid-70s. Ryan Thompson came in for him — McClanahan had thrown 96 pitches to get his 13 outs — but then catcher Austin Hedges blooped a single into center field to score two runs, giving the Indians a 5-3 lead.

Those runs were charged to McClanahan, too. His five earned runs jumped his earned run average to 2.07 from 1.76. It's the first time his ERA has been over 2.00 since June 3.

"His stuff wasn't as crisp as we've seen all season long and they certainly found holes,'' Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "I thought everything was just a tick down. To be honest, I was contemplating taking him out in the third inning, but we scored some runs and got back in the game.''

McClanahan was frustrated, too.

"That's how humbling the game of baseball is,'' McClanahan said. "Things have been going great for so long. It was just one of those things where nothing was really going my way. I didn't make the adjustments and they made me pay for it. That's just how it rolled today.

"I don't think one start defines a season. I've done a lot of good things this year, and I'm sure I'll do more good things. I just have to make better adjustments.''

Sunday was the debut of newcomer David Peralta, who started in left field and batted fifth. He was 1-for-4, getting a leadoff single in the eighth inning.

The Rays had eight hits on the day, but were just 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on base. Second baseman Brandon Lowe and first baseman Isaac Paredes each had two hits to lead the Rays.

Trailing 5-3, it looked like the Rays had something going in the bottom of the fifth. Lowe led off with a double to right and then Randy Arozarena lashed a hard single to left field. Third base coach Rodney Linares sent Lowe home, even though Guardians left field Steven Kwan fielded the ball before Lowe got to third. He was thrown out by a good 20 feet.

That was clearly the Rays' last chance in this game, taking away a potential rally. The rest of the way, they had just a Lowe double in the seventh and that Peralta single in the eighth.

The Indians won the series and now are just 1 1/2 games behind the Rays (54-48) in the American League wild-card race. The Rays are off on Monday, and then entertain the wild-card-leading Toronto Blue Jays for two games on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning before hitting the road on a trip to Detroit and Milwaukee.

Related stories on Rays baseball