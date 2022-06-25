Isaac Paredes' Heroics Give Rays Another Walk-Off Win Over Pirates

Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes has had a week for the ages, and he added to it on Saturday with another home run and a two-run walk-off single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. His big hit gave the Rays a 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, beating them in walk-off fashion for the second straight night.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Even on the dusty sandlots back in Mexico, Isaac Paredes always had dreams of making major-league memories.

But nothing like this. This week's antics are too far-fetched. Not even the biggest little-boy dreams could go this far.

What's gone on this week for the 23-year-old Tampa Bay infielder is beyond even his wildest dreams. He set a Rays home run record earlier this week, and then added another home run and a two-run walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning on Saturday afternoon, leading the Rays to a stunning 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field.

It was the first walk-off hit of his career, at any level.

"This is definitely a dream come true this week. It's something that I haven't experienced in the big leagues, so it's been a great week,'' Paredes said through interpreter Manny Navarro in a jubilant Rays locker room. "You feel so happy and emotional when you're able to help out the team. I tried not to think too much (on his ninth-inning at-bat) and just put the ball in play. Whenever you're at home plate, you never try to think too much.

"I just feel good, and I thank God that I'm able to make contact with any balls in the zone right now. The goal there is to stay short and just make contact any way you can, and I was glad I could do that.''

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes (17) is congratulated after hitting a walk off single against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the ninth inning at Tropicana Field. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

The late heroics were much needed for a Rays team that was playing its team-record 11th straight nail-biter, with another game decided by two runs or less. They had given up two early leads, and trailed 5-3 in the bottom of the eighth when Paredes hit a long home run to left field to cut the lead to one. It was his fifth home run since Tuesday, and his 10th of the season, the first Rays hitter to reach double figures this season.

It got even crazier in the bottom of the ninth. Rays closer David Bednar got the first two outs, but then Ji-Man Choi worked a six-pitch walk and then Vidal Brujan did the same thing to put two men on.

Newcomer Luke Raley was due up next, but Rays manager Kevin Cash opted for fellow recent addition Jonathan Aranda to pinch hit. "Just a little more contact-oriented approach (from Aranda),'' Cash said. "They're both good hitters, they just get there different ways.''

He got contact from Aranda, who rifled a ball right back up the middle that Bednar couldn't handle cleanly. By the time to get back to the ball, there was no time to throw to first and the bases were loaded.

Up came Paredes, and after falling behind 0-2, he smacked a 97 mph fastball to right field, with Choi and the speedy Brujan scoring easily for the win.

It was the second straight walk-off win for the Rays, who got the game-winner from Harold Ramirez on Friday night, raising their record to 9-1 in interleague play this season. They are now 39-32 on the season.

"He's had a special couple of games here, and he's picked us up in a big way,'' Cash said of Paredes, who was acquired for Austin Meadows just prior to the start of the season. "He's willing to shoot the ball the other way late in counts, and he certainly picked us up in a big way.

"There were a lot of decisions there late, but there were some big at-bats (from Choi and Brujan) to get guys on base and, as it goes right now, to get the right guy in the batter's box with Isaac.''

There were some big decision early for Cash, too. The Rays, who got on the board quickly with a two-run single from Brujan in the first inning, gave up the lead in the third when starter Corey Kluber allowed a lead-off home run to Diego Castillo, and then an RBI single from Bryan Reynolds.

The Rays went back ahead in the bottom of the fifth on back-to-back doubles by Josh Lowe and Randy Arozarena.

In the sixth, Kluber opened the inning by getting Michael Chavis to pop out. But then, even though Kluber had only thrown 63 pitches, Cash hooked him and brought in left-hander Jalen Beeks from the bullpen.

Kluber had allowed just five hits and those two runs, and had retired six of the last seven batters he had faced.

"I felt like with Corey's recent work load, we're looking for opportunities to pull back,'' Cash said. "He's been really efficient and he's going have an extra day now going into the Toronto series. I liked the matchup with Jalen.''

Beeks, who had a 1.29 ERA earlier this week and has been very good all year, was set to face three straight left-handed hitters. He had allowed only four hits in 25 at-bats to lefties this season, so the move made sense.

But Beeks wasn't sharp. He walked Daniel Vogelbach and then gave up a long single to Bligh Madris that should have been an out. It doinked off the B-ring on the Tropicana Field roof and fell in front of right fielder Josh Lowe for a single.

Then Beeks fell behind 2-0 to left-fielder Jack Suwinski, and when he grooved a fastball over the middle of the plate, Suwinski hit a massive 443-foot shot over the right-field bleachers, giving the Pirates a 5-3 lead.

"I know it didn't work out that way, but with the string of lefties going right there, Jalen's throw the ball so well for us this year,'' Cash said. "The one ball hits off the catwalk and J-Lowe had a good read on it for an out. It just didn't work out for him today.''

Parades' heroics might not have mattered if it wasn't for Ralph Garza Jr. holding the Pirates scoreless for two innings. He pitched the eighth and ninth innings, and allowed just one hit. It was a nice bounce-back after taking the loss on Wednesday when he gave up two late runs to the New York Yankees in a 5-4 loss.

"It means a lot, the way I felt going into it. I just wanted to give my team an opportunity to come back, and that's what they did,'' Garza said. "It's a lot of fun. (Brett) Phillips says all the time that baseball is fun, and that's exactly what this is.''

And Paredes, the Rays' latest hero?

"Right now, he's the greatest,'' Garza said with a smile. "He's seeing beach balls up there.''

He also said his own confidence hasn't wavered, even through all the trips back and forth to Durham, the occasional weeks of inactivity and a few tough outings.

"Mentally, I'm always in the same place. That's all it comes down to, whether it's the Yankees or the Pirates, is just staying ready and being consistent,'' said Garza, who picked up his second career win. "It's just staying consistent with all the work I do, and giving my team a chance to win.''

He did exactly that on Saturday, and Paredes took it from there.

Memories made, with another swing of the bat.

