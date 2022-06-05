Just For Starters: Breaking Down Ryan Yarbrough's Disastrous Start vs. White Sox

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay left-hander Ryan Yarbrough got roughed up in a big way on Sunday, giving up more runs (6) than the outs he got (5) against the Chicago White Sox in the series season finale at Tropicana Field.

It was his worst outing of the year, topping the five runs he allowed in his first start on May 3 at Oakland. It was the most runs he's allowed since consecutive seven-run outings last September against Boston and Toronto.

The White Sox scored four runs in the first with two doubles, two singles and a walk. Jake Burger, the hero from Saturday's White Sox victory with his two-run homer, drove in two runs with his double and Yasmani Grandal singled in the other two runs.

In the second inning, Chicago second baseman Josh Harrison, their No. 9 hitter, lead off with a double and he scored on a double to right by Andrew Vaughn. He scored on a single by Luis Robert. After Burger doubled at Grandal walked, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash had seen enough, and Yarbrough got the hook with two outs in the second. The Rays were trailing 6-0 at the time.

It's been a weird year for Yarbrough, who came into the game with 25 of 30 scoreless innings pitched. But he's been suspect to big innings, and it happened again on Sunday.

Here are Yarbrough's numbers from his start, and the cumulative totals for the entire rotation.

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough Game: Sunday (June 5) vs. Chicago White Sox

Sunday (June 5) vs. Chicago White Sox Decision: Pending

Pending Team result: Pending

Pending Innings pitched: 1.2

1.2 Total pitches: 68

68 Strikes: 43

43 Runs allowed: 6

6 Earned runs: 6

6 Hits allowed: 8

8 Walks allowed: 2

2 Total strikeouts: 0

0 Status upon departure: Ryan Yarbrough was underwater early for the Rays. He allowed six runs and left with two outs in the second inning. Shawn Armstrong got the final out of the inning, with the White Sox leading 6-0 after the top of the second.



Ryan Yarbrough was underwater early for the Rays. He allowed six runs and left with two outs in the second inning. Shawn Armstrong got the final out of the inning, with the White Sox leading 6-0 after the top of the second. The skinny: Yarbrough was a mess from the get-go, and it was very reminiscent of his first start in Oakland in early May, where he gave up five runs in the first inning. The Rays definitely need better out of him if he's going to stay in the starting rotation.

Season Totals for Rays Starters

Starters: Shane McClanahan (11), Drew Rasmussen (11), Corey Kluber

(10), Ryan Yarbrough (6), Jeffrey Springs (5), Josh Fleming (2), Luis Patino, Tommy Romero,

Shane McClanahan (11), Drew Rasmussen (11), Corey Kluber (10), Ryan Yarbrough (6), Jeffrey Springs (5), Josh Fleming (2), Luis Patino, Tommy Romero, Games: 47 (7 openers, not included in numbers)

47 (7 openers, not included in numbers) Team record: 31-22 through Saturday.

31-22 through Saturday. Decisions: 16-13 through Saturday

16-13 through Saturday - Most wins: Shane McClanahan (6)

Shane McClanahan (6) Innings pitched (avg.): 227.1/4.84

227.1/4.84 - Season high innings: 7.0, Shane McClanahan (April 24, May 11, May 17); Drew Rasmussen (June 4)

7.0, Shane McClanahan (April 24, May 11, May 17); Drew Rasmussen (June 4) - Season low innings: 2/3, Luis Patino (April 11)

2/3, Luis Patino (April 11) Total pitches (avg.): 3,619/76.96

3,619/76.96 - Season high pitches: 100, Shane McClanahan (May 11)

100, Shane McClanahan (May 11) - Season low pitches: 13, Luis Patino (April 11)

13, Luis Patino (April 11) Total strikeouts (avg.): 228/4.85

228/4.85 - Season high strikeouts: 11, Shane McClanahan (April 30, May 11)

11, Shane McClanahan (April 30, May 11) Runs allowed (avg.): 95/2.02

95/2.02 Earned runs (avg.): 90/1.91

90/1.91 Hits allowed (avg.): 198/4.21

198/4.21 - Season most hits allowed: 11, Corey Kluber (April 22, May 10)

11, Corey Kluber (April 22, May 10) Walks allowed (avg.): 57/1.21

57/1.21 Starter ERA: 3.76

Related stories on Rays baseball