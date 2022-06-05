Just For Starters: Breaking Down Ryan Yarbrough's Disastrous Start vs. White Sox
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay left-hander Ryan Yarbrough got roughed up in a big way on Sunday, giving up more runs (6) than the outs he got (5) against the Chicago White Sox in the series season finale at Tropicana Field.
It was his worst outing of the year, topping the five runs he allowed in his first start on May 3 at Oakland. It was the most runs he's allowed since consecutive seven-run outings last September against Boston and Toronto.
The White Sox scored four runs in the first with two doubles, two singles and a walk. Jake Burger, the hero from Saturday's White Sox victory with his two-run homer, drove in two runs with his double and Yasmani Grandal singled in the other two runs.
In the second inning, Chicago second baseman Josh Harrison, their No. 9 hitter, lead off with a double and he scored on a double to right by Andrew Vaughn. He scored on a single by Luis Robert. After Burger doubled at Grandal walked, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash had seen enough, and Yarbrough got the hook with two outs in the second. The Rays were trailing 6-0 at the time.
It's been a weird year for Yarbrough, who came into the game with 25 of 30 scoreless innings pitched. But he's been suspect to big innings, and it happened again on Sunday.
Here are Yarbrough's numbers from his start, and the cumulative totals for the entire rotation.
Rays' Starters By The Numbers
- Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- Game: Sunday (June 5) vs. Chicago White Sox
- Decision: Pending
- Team result: Pending
- Innings pitched: 1.2
- Total pitches: 68
- Strikes: 43
- Runs allowed: 6
- Earned runs: 6
- Hits allowed: 8
- Walks allowed: 2
- Total strikeouts: 0
- Status upon departure: Ryan Yarbrough was underwater early for the Rays. He allowed six runs and left with two outs in the second inning. Shawn Armstrong got the final out of the inning, with the White Sox leading 6-0 after the top of the second.
- The skinny: Yarbrough was a mess from the get-go, and it was very reminiscent of his first start in Oakland in early May, where he gave up five runs in the first inning. The Rays definitely need better out of him if he's going to stay in the starting rotation.
Season Totals for Rays Starters
- Starters: Shane McClanahan (11), Drew Rasmussen (11), Corey Kluber
(10), Ryan Yarbrough (6), Jeffrey Springs (5), Josh Fleming (2), Luis Patino, Tommy Romero,
- Games: 47 (7 openers, not included in numbers)
- Team record: 31-22 through Saturday.
- Decisions: 16-13 through Saturday
- - Most wins: Shane McClanahan (6)
- Innings pitched (avg.): 227.1/4.84
- - Season high innings: 7.0, Shane McClanahan (April 24, May 11, May 17); Drew Rasmussen (June 4)
- - Season low innings: 2/3, Luis Patino (April 11)
- Total pitches (avg.): 3,619/76.96
- - Season high pitches: 100, Shane McClanahan (May 11)
- - Season low pitches: 13, Luis Patino (April 11)
- Total strikeouts (avg.): 228/4.85
- - Season high strikeouts: 11, Shane McClanahan (April 30, May 11)
- Runs allowed (avg.): 95/2.02
- Earned runs (avg.): 90/1.91
- Hits allowed (avg.): 198/4.21
- - Season most hits allowed: 11, Corey Kluber (April 22, May 10)
- Walks allowed (avg.): 57/1.21
- Starter ERA: 3.76
Related stories on Rays baseball
- FROM LAST PITCH TO FIRST: Starting pitchers put on a show for all to see for a couple of hours, but there are dozens of hours of work that take place behind the scenes in between starts. Tampa Bay pitcher Drew Rasmussen takes on his journey between games, from the last pitch to the first pitch the next time out. CLICK HERE
- TOM BREW COLUMN (Saturday): Drew Rasmussen was great on Saturday, pitching seven scoreless innings for the Tampa Bay Rays. And yes, the bullpen failed him in a big way in the 3-2 loss, but there are plenty of other people to blame as well, especially hitters who failed with runners in scoring position all day long. CLICK HERE
- RAYS BEAT WHITE SOX IN SERIES OPENER (Friday): Tampa Bay had been struggled offensively lately, but the Rays fixed that quickly with four first-inning runs on Friday night and getting another great start from Shane McClanahan in a 6-3 win over the Chicago White Sox. CLICK HERE
- RAYS 2022 SCHEDULE: Here is the complete 2022 baseball schedule for the Tampa Bay Rays, with dates, locations and gametimes. CLICK HERE