Tampa Bay Rays Break Out Early, Dispatch Chicago White Sox 6-3 To Win Series Opener

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — That was exactly what the doctor ordered.

The Tampa Bay Rays, struggling to put together much offense during the past couple of weeks, busted our for four runs in the first inning Friday night and cruised to an easy 6-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field.

They staked started Shane McClanahan with that big early lead and he never looked back, winning his fifth straight game and giving the Rays a rare victory in series openers. They are now 7-10 to open a series, and 24-11 otherwise.

The first inning bashing was impressive considering that the Rays had hit just .178 over the past eight games. They roughed up Chicago rookie Davis Martin, who was called up from Triple-A Charlotte to pitch when Vince Velasquez was scratched from his scheduled start with a groin injury and forced to the 15-day injured list.

After McClanahan struck out the side in the top of the first, the Rays' bats went to work. Yandy Diaz doubled with one out, and Manuel Margot walked, with Diaz advancing to third on a wild pitch. Ji-man Choi then hit a long fly ball to center field that scored Diaz.

Harold Ramirez kept the drive alive with an RBI single, and then Randy Arozarena followed with a two-run homer to right field to make it 4-0. It was his sixth home run of the season — tying Kevin Kiermaier for the team lead — and it was his second in three days.

McClanahan (6-2) was impressive all night. He was touched for single runs in the third and sixth, with Jose Abreu hitting a solo homer in the sixth to make it 4-2. He left after six innings, throwing 92 pitches and allowing just those two runs and six hits. He had eight strikeouts, giving him an MLB-leading 89 strikeouts on the season.

The Rays added two insurance runs in the seventh inning. Diaz walked and Margot singled, and the Choi hit a two-run double into the corner in right, giving him three RBIs on the night.

Shawn Armstrong, who was just called up from Triple-A Durham earlier this week, came on to pitch the ninth inning for Tampa Bay. He gave up three singles and then hit Abreu, so Colin Poche had to come on. But he struck out Luis Robert to pick up his third save, all in the past week.

The Rays have now won three straight games and at 31-21 are 10 games over .500 for the first time all season. The two teams will get after it again on Saturday, with Drew Rasmussen starting for the Rays and Dylan Cease pitching for the White Sox. Game time is at 4:10 p.m. ET. The series wraps up on Sunday with a 1:10 p.m. game.

Tampa Bay left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) celebrates with shortstop Vidal Brujan (7) after hitting a two run home run in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field. (Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports)

Related stories on Rays baseball