Just For Starters: Breaking Down Another Great Start from Rays' Lefty Jeffrey Springs
Jeffrey Springs turned in another impressive outing for Tampa Bay on Tuesday night, throwing six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals at Tropicana Field. Here's our "Just For Starters'' breakdown on his night, with all the numbers and a cumulative look at the Rays rotation for the year.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jeffrey Springs turned in another impressive outing for Tampa Bay on Tuesday night, throwing six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals at Tropicana Field.
He kept the hot Cardinals' lineup in check, but he also didn't get any help from his own hitters. He left the game after six innings with the score still tied at 0-0.
Here are Springs' numbers from his start on Tuesday night, and the cumulative totals for the entire rotation.
Rays' Starters By The Numbers
- Starter: Jeffrey Springs
- Game: Tuesday (June 7) vs. St. Louis Cardinals
- Decision: None
- Team result: Pending
- Innings pitched: 6.0
- Total pitches: 92
- Strikes: 60
- Runs allowed: 0
- Earned runs: 0
- Hits allowed: 6
- Walks allowed: 2
- Total strikeouts: 5
- Status upon departure: In Jeffrey Springs' last seven outings, he's held teams scoreless four times. He had to deal with a few base runners, but worked his was out of everything. Too bad the Rays' bats were quiet once again. Springs left after six innings, with the scored tied 0-0. He was replaced by Matt Wisler in the top of the seventh.
- The skinny: Moving Springs into the starting rotation might be the best decision that Rays management has made all year. He's now got a nifty 1.62 ERA, and has been very impressive.
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Season Totals for Rays Starters
- Starters: Shane McClanahan (11), Drew Rasmussen (11), Corey Kluber
(10), Ryan Yarbrough (6), Jeffrey Springs (6), Josh Fleming (2), Luis Patino, Tommy Romero,
- Games: 48 (7 openers, not included in numbers)
- Team record: 31-23 through Sunday
- Decisions: 16-14 through Saturday
- - Most wins: Shane McClanahan (6)
- Innings pitched (avg.): 233.1/4.86
- - Season high innings: 7.0, Shane McClanahan (April 24, May 11, May 17); Drew Rasmussen (June 4)
- - Season low innings: 2/3, Luis Patino (April 11)
- Total pitches (avg.): 3,711/77.31
- - Season high pitches: 100, Shane McClanahan (May 11)
- - Season low pitches: 13, Luis Patino (April 11)
- Total strikeouts (avg.): 233/4.85
- - Season high strikeouts: 11, Shane McClanahan (April 30, May 11)
- Runs allowed (avg.): 95/1.98
- Earned runs (avg.): 90/1.87
- Hits allowed (avg.): 204/4.25
- - Season most hits allowed: 11, Corey Kluber (April 22, May 10)
- Walks allowed (avg.): 59/1.23
- Starter ERA: 3.47