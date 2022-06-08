Just For Starters: Breaking Down Another Great Start from Rays' Lefty Jeffrey Springs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jeffrey Springs turned in another impressive outing for Tampa Bay on Tuesday night, throwing six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals at Tropicana Field.

He kept the hot Cardinals' lineup in check, but he also didn't get any help from his own hitters. He left the game after six innings with the score still tied at 0-0.

Here are Springs' numbers from his start on Tuesday night, and the cumulative totals for the entire rotation.

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

Starter: Jeffrey Springs

Jeffrey Springs Game: Tuesday (June 7) vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Tuesday (June 7) vs. St. Louis Cardinals Decision: None

None Team result: Pending

Pending Innings pitched: 6.0

6.0 Total pitches: 92

92 Strikes: 60

60 Runs allowed: 0

0 Earned runs: 0

0 Hits allowed: 6

6 Walks allowed: 2

2 Total strikeouts: 5

5 Status upon departure: In Jeffrey Springs' last seven outings, he's held teams scoreless four times. He had to deal with a few base runners, but worked his was out of everything. Too bad the Rays' bats were quiet once again. Springs left after six innings, with the scored tied 0-0. He was replaced by Matt Wisler in the top of the seventh.



Season Totals for Rays Starters