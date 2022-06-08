Cardinals Great Albert Pujols Moves Into No. 9 Spot on Baseball's All-Time Hit List

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The great Albert Pujols hit another career milestone on Tuesday night, getting his 3,320th hit to move into the No. 9 spot on baseball's all-time hits list and breaking a tie with Paul Molitor.

Pujols, the St. Louis Cardinals legend, singled to left field off of Tampa Bay Rays starter Jeffrey Springs to lead off the fourth inning at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Pujols is in his 22nd and final season, back with the Cardinals for the first time since 2011. He was 18-for-87 on the year with four home runs and two doubles coming to into on Tuesday night.

Pujols played with the Cardinals from 2001 to 2011 and then played 10 years with the Los Angeles Angels before finishing the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He signed with the Cardinals in the offseason for one ''last ride.''

It's unlikely that Pujols will move any higher on the list. Former Boston Red Sox great Carl Yastrzemski is next at No 8, but he's 99 hits away. Pujols is one of just two active hitters with more than 3,000 hits. Detroit's Miguel Cabrera joined the elite club in April.

Here is the complete list of all 33 major-leagues who have had at east 3,000, with their total hits and years played: The statistics are current through Tuesday, June 7, 2022.