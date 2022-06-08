Cardinals Great Albert Pujols Moves Into No. 9 Spot on Baseball's All-Time Hit List

Skip to main content
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols singled in the fourth inning on Tuesday night against Tampa Bay, moving into ninth place on baseball's all-time hits list with 3,320. He broke a tie with Paul Molitor.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The great Albert Pujols hit another career milestone on Tuesday night, getting his 3,320th hit to move into the No. 9 spot on baseball's all-time hits list and breaking a tie with Paul Molitor.

Pujols, the St. Louis Cardinals legend, singled to left field off of Tampa Bay Rays starter Jeffrey Springs to lead off the fourth inning at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Pujols is in his 22nd and final season, back with the Cardinals for the first time since 2011. He was 18-for-87 on the year with four home runs and two doubles coming to into on Tuesday night.

Pujols played with the Cardinals from 2001 to 2011 and then played 10 years with the Los Angeles Angels before finishing the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He signed with the Cardinals in the offseason for one ''last ride.''

It's unlikely that Pujols will move any higher on the list. Former Boston Red Sox great Carl Yastrzemski is next at No 8, but he's 99 hits away. Pujols is one of just two active hitters with more than 3,000 hits. Detroit's Miguel Cabrera joined the elite club in April. 

Here is the complete list of all 33 major-leagues who have had at east 3,000, with their total hits and years played: The statistics are current through Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

  1. Pete Rose (1963-86) — 4,256
  2. Ty Cobb (1905-28) – 4,191
  3. Hank Aaron (1954-76) — 3,771
  4. Stan Musial (1941-63)— 3,630
  5. Tris Speaker (1907-28) — 3,514
  6. Derek Jeker (1995-2014) — 3,465
  7. Honus Wagner (1987-1917) — 3,430
  8. Carl Yastrzemski (1961-1983)— 3,419
  9. Albert Pujols (2001-present) — 3,320
  10. Paul Molitor (1978-98)— 3,319
  11. Eddie Collins (1906-30) — 3,315
  12. Willie Mays (1948-73) — 3,293
  13. Eddie Murray (1977-97) — 3,255
  14. Nap Lajoie (1896-1916) — 3,252
  15. Cal Ripken Jr. (1981-2001) — 3,184
  16. Adrian Beltre (1998-2018) — 3,156
  17. George Brett (1973-93) — 3,154
  18. Paul Waner (1926-45) — 3,152
  19. Robin Yount (1974-93) — 3,142
  20. Tony Gwynn (1982-2001) — 3,141
  21. Alex Rodriguez (1994-2016) — 3,115
  22. Dave Winfield (1973-95) — 3,110
  23. Ichiro Suzuki (2001-19) — 3,089
  24. Craig Biggio (1988-2007) — 3,060
  25. Rickey Henderson (1979-2003)— 3,055
  26. Rod Carew (1967-85) — 3,053
  27. Miguel Cabrera (2003-present) — 3,036
  28. Lou Brock (1961-79) — 3,023
  29. Rafael Palmeiro (1986-2005)— 3,020
  30. Cap Anson (1871-1897) — 3,011
  31. Wade Boggs (1982-99) — 3,010
  32. Al Kaline (1953-74) — 3,007
  33. Roberto Clemente (1955-72) — 3,000
