Here's What Kevin Cash Said After Rays' 11-3 Win Over Cardinals on Wednesday
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. — Blowout wins don't happen very often, especially for a Tampa Bay team that's been struggling to score a lot of runs lately. So beating the St. Louis Cardinals 11-3 on Wednesday night made Rays manager Kevin Cash a happy man.
He met with the media for four minutes after the game on Wednesday night. Here's what he had to say:
— on the Rays' big hitting night
"Good for those guys who have been grinding through it here a little bit as of late. We know first-hand how tough bullpen days can be and add in an opponent that we're not that familiar with, you're facing a bunch of pitchers that we don't have a lot of history with.
"I thought the at-bats were really good to get the three in the first and then to continue add another run and another run. Really impressed with our offense, and impressed that they've been able to kind of withstand a tough stretch. Hopefully this sign over the last two days gives the overall offense some confidenc to continue on.''
— on Randy Arozarena's four RBIs
"He's laying off some pitches that he was expanding on and when he does that, he's just that much better of a hitter.
"The pitches that he can handle, I think he's proven when it's in the zone, he can do some special things and I think that's what we're seeing.''
— on happy dugout and postgame locker room
"It was good. Yesterday, it was fun, but it was fun right at the last moment. Today it did feel good to kind of separate a game late. I don't recall this happening here as of late. It's not every day you get to face a Hall of Fame catcher on the mound.
— on Yadier Molina striking out Isaac Paredes
"No, that's part of it, but at least that's something you can tell your kids about one day when you got to face Yadi Molina.''
— on offensive carryover
Read More
"There's more than hope, There's a lot of confidence with this group. We're running a lot of very talented young players out there right now and we owe it to them and certainly ourselves to do everything we can to be patient with them.
— on young guys having success
"The more these guys can feel that feeling of success. Wallsy felt it last night, Brujan felt it today. Brujan did some good things earlier on the road trip to Texas. It bodes well for their confidence for them going forward.''
— on Corey Kluber's start
"I thought Kluber was really good. It came together really fast right there (in the sixth inning). There were some balls that unfortunately we took a gamble on (from defensive positioning), and that was on me. Kluber was outstanding.''
— on Jason Adam's performance
"Jason Adam to come in there and throw some ice on the flame right there.''
— on Manuel Margot's four hits
"There was a lot. That's not going to help us managing his legs, but we'll take it. Good offensive day.
— on Luke Bard's debut
"It was (good to get him in). For a guy that we didn't get to see that much in spring training because he came in late. Impressed that he came in and threw strikes and had a good feel for his breaking ball.''
Watch Kevin Cash's postgame video
