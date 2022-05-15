Skip to main content
Injuries: Rays Place Outfielder Manuel Margot On Injured List With Hamstring Injury

Injuries: Rays Place Outfielder Manuel Margot On Injured List With Hamstring Injury

Manuel Margot is the hottest bat in the Tampa Bay lineup right now, but he's going to miss the next 10 days with a hamstring injury that's been bothering him since last Monday. Margot was placed on the injured list Sunday, and pitcher Ralph Garza Jr. replaced him on the roster.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Manuel Margot is the hottest bat in the Tampa Bay lineup right now, but he's going to miss the next 10 days with a hamstring injury that's been bothering him since last Monday. Margot was placed on the injured list Sunday, and pitcher Ralph Garza Jr. replaced him on the roster.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Manuel Margot tried to play through a hamstring injury the past two nights, but it didn't work. Playing the cautious card, Tampa Bay put the 27-year-old outfielder on the 10-day injured list on Sunday.

It's a big loss for the Rays, because he's been on fire in May. He's the reigning American League Player of the Week, and has hit safely in all 11 games that he's played in this month. He tweaked it on Monday in Anaheim, and sat out the games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

After returning home, he got treatment on the off day and was the designated hitter the past two nights against Toronto — he was a combined 3-for-6 and had a big hit in Friday's win — but he was careful in running the bases. In May, he is 18-for-37 — a .484 average — with three home runs and 14 RBIs. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Rays called up reliever Ralph Garza Jr. to. take his spot on the roster. And it's likely that Harold Ramirez and rookie Vidal Brujan will see more time in the outfield during Margot's absence. Ramirez is playing right field on Sunday in the series finale against the Blue Jays.

The one benefit for the Rays is that they have two off days in the next 10 days, so Margot might miss just eight games. After Sunday's game, the Rays play three games with Detroit (11-23), then three at Baltimore (14-20) next weekend, and then have a two-game series at home against the Miami Marlins (15-18) on May 24-25. Margot is eligible to return on the 25th.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe, who was a healthy scratch on Saturday night, is back in the lineup on Sunday, too. He is leading off as the designated hitter on Sunday. The game starts at 1:40 p.m. ET. 

Tampa Bay is 20-14 on the season. Toronto is 18-16 and ended a five-game losing streak on Saturday when they beat Tampa Bay 5-1. The Rays won the opener on Friday night, winning 4-2.

  • JAYS RALLY LATE TO BEAT RAYS: The Toronto Blue Jays exploded for four runs in the eighth inning on Saturday night, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 and getting to reliever Ryan Thompson in a big way. The Rays had just five hits, and never scored again after a leadoff home run by Yandy Diaz. CLICK HERE
  • JUST FOR STARTERS: Tampa Bay left-hander Ryan Yarbrough made his third start of the season on Saturday night against Toronto. He wasn't sharp but got out of trouble when he had to. Here's our ''Just For Starters'' story breaking down his night. CLICK HERE
  • RAYS WIN OPENER (Friday): Drew Rasmussen was terrific for the fourth straight start and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied with three runs in the eighth inning to beat the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night, grabbing their 20th win of the year. CLICK HERE
  • RAYS SCHEDULE: Here is the complete 2022 Tampa Bay Rays schedule, with results so far plus dates, gametimes and locations for the rest of the games on their schedule. CLICK HERE
BBD75ED8-902A-45F3-84B5-63C70F959CB9
News

Injuries: Rays Place Outfielder Manuel Margot On Injured List With Hamstring Injury

By Tom Brewjust now
RaysRyanYarbroughJays
News

Rays Bats Stay Quiet Again in 5-1 Loss to Blue Jays

By Tom Brew13 hours ago
RaysRandyArozarenaManuelMargot
Schedules

Tampa Bay Rays 2022 Schedule

By Tom Brew14 hours ago
RaysRyanYarbroughMikeZunino
News

Just For Starters: Breaking Down Ryan Yarbrough's Start Saturday Night vs. Toronto

By Tom Brew14 hours ago
RaysDrewRasmussenBlueJays
News

Just For Starters: Breaking Down Drew Rasmussen's Start vs. Blue Jays

By Tom Brew17 hours ago
RaysYandyDiazWanderFrancoCelerbrate
News

Few Conflicts For Rays With Bucs' 2022 NFL Schedule

By Tom Brew17 hours ago
BucsTomBradyScottyMillerSchedule2022
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 Schedule

By Tom Brew17 hours ago
RaysRyanYarbroughMariners
News

Gameday Preview: Ryan Yarbrough Looks to Build Off Scoreless Start; Lineups, Newsy Nuggets

By Tom Brew19 hours ago