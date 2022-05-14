Just For Starters: Breaking Down Ryan Yarbrough's Start Saturday Night vs. Toronto

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay left-hander Ryan Yarbrough has has one good outing and one bad one leading into Saturday night's start against the Toronto Blue Jays.

This one fell somewhere in between.

Yarbrough wasn't particularly sharp, but he got through a huge jam early and then got picked up by J.P. Feyereisen in the fourth, leaving the game with the score tied 1-1 when it could have been much worse.

Yarbrough was in trouble early, but he worked his way out of a dangerous first inning, loading the bases with one out. Toronto only got one run out of it, on a sacrifice fly. He threw 26 pitches in that first inning alone.

He got into trouble in the fourth when his control eluded him. He got the first two outs, but then walked No. 8 hitter Danny Jansen and No. 9 hitter Raimel Tapia and got the hook.

Here's what Yarbrough did Saturday night in our ''Just For Starters'' story, along with the cumulative numbers of the starters this season:

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Saturday (May 14) at Seattle Mariners Decision: Pending

Pending Team result: Pending

Pending Innings pitched: 3 2/3

3 2/3 Total pitches: 80

80 Strikes: 46

46 Runs allowed: 1

1 Earned runs: 1

1 Hits allowed: 2

2 Walks allowed: 3

3 Total strikeouts: 2

2 Status upon departure: Ryan Yarbrough left with two on and two out in the fourth inning with the scored tied 1-1. He was replaced by J.P. Feyereisen, who got the final out of the inning, striking out Matt Chapman to end the threat.



Ryan Yarbrough left with two on and two out in the fourth inning with the scored tied 1-1. He was replaced by J.P. Feyereisen, who got the final out of the inning, striking out Matt Chapman to end the threat. The skinny: Yarbrough did a good job of navigating his way through early trouble. It was huge that he got out of that bases-loaded jam in the first inning by allowing just one run. He wasn't overly impressive, but he got the job done until those two walks in the fourth quickly ended his night.

Season Totals for Rays Starters