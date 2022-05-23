Rays Blow Another Lead Late, Fall to Orioles 7-6 in 11 Innings

For the second time in three nights in Baltimore, the Tampa Bay bullpen fell apart late and cost the Rays a victory, this time falling 7-6 in 11 innings against the Orioles.

BALTIMORE, Md. — For as good as the vast majority of the Tampa Bay bullpen has been all season, some frustrating trends have been emerging lately.

And it's not pretty.

For the second time in three nights in Baltimore — and the fourth time in eight days overall — the Rays' bullpen imploded late in a big way. The usually reliable Ryan Thompson, who didn't allow a single run in April but now has given up nine runs in May, was tagged again in the ninth inning, and the Rays lost 7-6 in 11.

It was the first time all year that the Rays had a four-run lead and lost. And for the second time in this series, it was Thompson on the mound with two outs and the game in hand.

He failed both times, and he knows it. He also owned up to all of it afterward in the quiet Rays' locker room.

"I'm just on a bad stretch of games and I've got to be better. My pitches aren't good, my locations aren't good. I just flat-out kind of suck right now, and that's all I can say about that,'' Thompson said. "I'm competing my heart out, but I'm giving up key runs and I can't let that happen.

"Extra inning games, these are big momentum swing games, and they're ones that we all want to win, and I had a blown save in both of those losses. A lot of that is on me. I've got to be better. My sliders were so bad today that they were reading as cutters, and that's unacceptable. It's pitch quality, and there are many things that go into that. It'll be better.''

The Rays jumped out to a four-run lead in the first inning with singles from Kevin Kiermaier, Randy Arozarena and Ji-Man Choi, followed by a three-run homer by Isaac Paredes, who was filling in for the injured Yandy Diaz (shoulder) at third base.

But Rays starter Corey Kluber struggled throughout his three-inning, 73-pitch start, getting through a lot of trouble but allowing two runs in the third.

The Rays made it 5-2 in the fourth when Brett Phillips walked and scored on a Keiermaier single. Both of them had huge games again, with Phillips getting three hits and Kiermaier two.

The Rays took a 6-3 lead in the top of the seventh when Arozarena drove in Kiermaier, and they took a 6-4 lead into the ninth when Thompson came in. He gave up a single and a walk, and then balked both runners up a base when he caught a finger on his pocket and dropped the ball. He got Rougned Odor to pop up, but with two out, pinch-hitter Austin Hays ripped a single into left field to score both runners and tie the game.

Then the rains came, and both teams had to sit through a 51-minute delay. Ralph Garza Jr. got the final out in the ninth for the Rays and Dusten Knight, who was just called up earlier in the day when closer Andrew Kittredge (back) went on the 15-day injured list, pitched a scoreless 10th.

Knight came back out for the 11th and Chris Owings bunted placed runner Adley Rutschman to third. Odor then hit a slow roller to Choi at first with Owings charging home, and Choi misplayed the ball. It was ruled an error on Choi at first, but was later changed to a fielder's choice, and not an error.

Choi knew he had to hurry the exchange to get the runner at home, and couldn't get it done.

"If I didn't do that (quick flip to home) I thought that we weren't going to get that out. I thought it was the only option I had,'' Choi said through interpreter Daniel Park. "It was really tough for our pitchers because we used a lot of them (all weekend), so it's good that we have an off day. We still have a lot of games left, so we'll just try to forget about this today and move on to the next one.''

The Rays made three errors on the day, two by second baseman Vidal Brujan and one by Arozarena in left that directly led to a run in the seventh inning when he dropped a line drive hit right at him.

Sloppy pitching and defense doesn't happen around this team often, but it certainly did on Sunday.

"We had multiple opportunities to close out that game and win that game and we just didn't get it done and the Orioles did,'' Cash said. "That generally doesn't happen, but it's happened twice now.

"We've just got to play better. That's uncharacteristic a little bit. We need to clean that up. We pride ourselves on securing the baseball and getting as many outs as we can for our pitchers and we didn't do that today.''

The Rays are now 24-17 on the season and are now 8-4 against American League East opponents. They are off on Monday and then return to Tropicana Field for two games with the Miami Marlins and then a huge four-game series with the New York Yankees Thursday through Sunday.

The Rays are in second place in the AL East, 5.5 games behind the 29-11 Yankees, who have the best record in baseball.

"That's a tough one, to see it go away in the ninth and then lose it in extras,'' Rays catcher Mike Zunino said. "We'll be just fine (in the bullpen). They're going to help us win a lot of ballgames. When it happens in a short period of time, it looks like a huge issue, but we'll address those and I know those guys are itching to get back on the mound.

"It's one of those things (losing a four-run lead for the first time), and that's not how we're built. We knew we weren't going to be perfect with that all year, but I know these guys are going to get rested up and get back at it on Tuesday.''

