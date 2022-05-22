Just For Starters: Breaking Down Corey Kluber's Shaky Start vs. Orioles on Sunday
BALTIMORE, Md. — Corey Kluber had a difficult day on the mound for Tampa Bay on Sunday. He lasted only three innings and was fortunate to leave with a 5-2 lead after the Rays spotted him four runs in the first inning..
Kluber threw 73 pitches and allowed five hits and two runs, and was pitching around traffic the entire game. He allowed a single and a walk in the first inning, and then hit a batter before Ramon Urias grounded out to end the inning.
He gave up a leadoff double to Rougned Odor in the second and pitched around it, but in the third, he gave up two singles and a walk, and then Odor doubled again to make it 4-2.
Read More
Kluber got saved by Randy Arozarena in left field. He made a long run and a diving catch to end the inning, saving two runs.
Here are Kluber's numbers on the day, and the cumulative stats for all Rays starting pitchers this season.
Rays' Starters By The Numbers
- Starter: Corey Kluber
- Game: Sunday (May 22) at Baltimore Orioles
- Decision: None
- Team result: Pending
- Innings pitched: 3.0
- Total pitches: 73
- Strikes: 45
- Runs allowed: 2
- Earned runs: 2
- Hits allowed: 5
- Walks allowed: 2
- Total strikeouts: 2
- Status upon departure: Corey Kluber had a hard time throwing strikes on Sunday and was fortunate to get out of the game with just two allowed runs, considering all the baserunners the Orioles had. Kluber was replaced by Jason Adam to start the fourth inning, and he left with a 5-2 lead.
- The skinny: Kluber had the third shaky start of eight this year. He was fortunate. the Rays gave him a lead, and he was able to navigate through a lot of trouble. his defense saved him, too.
Season Totals for Rays Starters
- Starters: Shane McClanahan (8), Drew Rasmussen (8), Corey Kluber
(8), Ryan Yarbrough (3), Jeffrey Springs (3), Josh Fleming (2), Luis Patino, Tommy Romero,
- Games: 34 (7 openers, not included in numbers)
- Decisions: 11-9 through Saturday
- Team result: 24-16 through Saturday
- Innings pitched (avg.): 157.2/4.64
- - Season high innings: 7.0, Shane McClanahan (April 24, May 11, May 17)
- - Season low innings: 2/3, Luis Patino (April 11)
- Total pitches (avg.): 2,555/75.15
- - Season high pitches: 100, Shane McClanahan (May 11)
- - Season low pitches: 13, Luis Patino (April 11)
- Total strikeouts (avg.): 163/4.79
- - Season high strikeouts: 11, Shane McClanahan (April 30, May 11)
- Runs allowed (avg.): 66/1.94
- Earned runs (avg.): 62/1.82
- Hits allowed (avg.): 134/43.91
- - Season most hits allowed: 11, Corey Kluber (April 22, May 10)
- Walks allowed (avg.): 45/1.32
- Starter ERA: 3.49
Related stories on Rays baseball
- BEST 1-2 PUNCH: Tampa Bay aces Shane McClanahan and Drew Rasmussen just might be the best one-two punch in the American League, and they've got the numbers to prove it, even against the best pitchers on several other AL teams. Here's the full breakdown. CLICK HERE
- KIERMAIER LEADS RAYS (Saturday): Kevin Kiermaier had his third straight three-hit night, something he's never done before, and Jeffrey Springs pitched another gem in the Rays' 6-1 win on Saturday night. CLICK HERE
- ORIOLES TOP RAYS IN EXTRAS (Friday): Tampa Bay's usually reliable bullpen had a rough night on Friday, giving up the lead on three different occasions before finally losing to the Baltimore Orioles 8-6 in 13 innings. The loss ended the Rays' 15-game winning streak over the Orioles. CLICK HERE