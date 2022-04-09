Just For Starters: Breaking Down Drew Rasmussen's Start for Rays on Saturday

Drew Rasmussen got the call to start Game No. 2 for the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles. He pitched four solid innings, making just one mistake. Here's our daily ''Just For Starters'' breakdown on the Tampa Bay pitcher of the day.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays starter Drew Rasmussen went four innings on Saturday, looking good outside of allowing a two-run homer and leaving with a 5-2 lead.

During every Rays game, we'll break down the starter's performance after he's left the game. And we'll update the final score when the game is over.

Here's what Rasmussen did on Saturday:

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen Game: Saturday vs. Baltimore Orioles

Saturday vs. Baltimore Orioles Decision: None

None Team result: pending

pending Innings pitched: 4

4 Total pitches: 64

64 Strikes: 41

41 Runs allowed: 2

2 Earned runs: 2

2 Hits allowed: 3

3 Walks allowed: 1

1 Total HBP allowed: 1

1 Total strikeouts: 3

3 Status upon departure: Had a 5-2 lead after four innings



Season Totals for Rays Starters

Starters: Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen.

Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen. Games: 2

2 Decisions: None

None Team result: 1-0 thru Friday

1-0 thru Friday Innings pitched (avg) : 8.1/4.05

8.1/4.05 Total pitches (avg.): 132/66.0

132/66.0 Strikes (avg.): 85/42.5

85/42.5 Runs allowed (avg): 2/1.0

2/1.0 Earned runs (avg) : 2/1.0

2/1.0 Hits allowed (avg) : 7/3.5

7/3.5 Walks allowed (avg) : 3/1.5

3/1.5 Total HBP allowed (avg) : 2/1.0

2/1.0 Total strikeouts (avg) : 10/5.0

10/5.0 Starter ERA: 2.16

