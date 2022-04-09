Just For Starters: Breaking Down Drew Rasmussen's Start for Rays on Saturday
Drew Rasmussen got the call to start Game No. 2 for the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles. He pitched four solid innings, making just one mistake. Here's our daily ''Just For Starters'' breakdown on the Tampa Bay pitcher of the day.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays starter Drew Rasmussen went four innings on Saturday, looking good outside of allowing a two-run homer and leaving with a 5-2 lead.
During every Rays game, we'll break down the starter's performance after he's left the game. And we'll update the final score when the game is over.
Here's what Rasmussen did on Saturday:
Rays' Starters By The Numbers
- Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- Game: Saturday vs. Baltimore Orioles
- Decision: None
- Team result: pending
- Innings pitched: 4
- Total pitches: 64
- Strikes: 41
- Runs allowed: 2
- Earned runs: 2
- Hits allowed: 3
- Walks allowed: 1
- Total HBP allowed: 1
- Total strikeouts: 3
- Status upon departure: Had a 5-2 lead after four innings
- The skinny: McClanahan
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Season Totals for Rays Starters
- Starters: Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen.
- Games: 2
- Decisions: None
- Team result: 1-0 thru Friday
- Innings pitched (avg): 8.1/4.05
- Total pitches (avg.): 132/66.0
- Strikes (avg.): 85/42.5
- Runs allowed (avg): 2/1.0
- Earned runs (avg): 2/1.0
- Hits allowed (avg): 7/3.5
- Walks allowed (avg): 3/1.5
- Total HBP allowed (avg): 2/1.0
- Total strikeouts (avg): 10/5.0
- Starter ERA: 2.16
Related stories on Rays baseball
- RAYS BEAT ORIOLES: The Tampa Bay Rays showed many of their best traits on Friday, beating the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 in front of a sellout crowd at Tropicana Field. They got four-plus shutout innings from starter Shane McClanahan, scratched out the go-ahead run in the eighth with several great at-bats and rode a bullpen to the finish line. CLICK HERE
- McCLANAHAN START BY THE NUMBERS: Shane McClanahan turned in a solid performance during the Tampa Bay's season opener on Friday. He lasted 4 1/3 innings and didn't allow a run, doing a good job of working out of trouble. CLICK HERE
- RAYS 2022 SCHEDULE: Here is the complete Tampa Bay Rays schedule for the 2022 season, with dates, locations and game times. This will be updated constantly with results and links to game stories, plus any adjustments to the schedule will be made here in real time as well, so bookmark this story and refer to it often. CLICK HERE
- RAYS POSTSEASON HISTORY: The Tampa Bay Rays have made the playoffs seven times since 2008, and have won two American League pennants, Here's what they've done all-time in the postseason. CLICK HERE