My Two Cents: Shane Baz Gives Us a Taste, And It's So, So Good

BALTIMORE, Md. — Much like last Saturday's start, his first of the season after two months of rehab following an elbow injury, Shane Baz plowed through the first two innings on Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing just a harmless one-out double.

And then, we all scooted forward in our seats to see what would come next.

Why? Because last Saturday in Minnesota, Baz imploded in his third inning of work. He couldn't find the strike zone, and three walks, a single and grand slam before he ever got an out sent him to a quick shower.

So, yeah, we were intrigued by what would happen next on Friday night in hot and steamy Baltimore, And Baz, who was celebrating his 23rd birthday with his parents in the stands, did not disappoint.

He hit Tyler Nevin, the lead-off hitter in the third inning, with a pitch, but then got two strikeouts and a line out to strand him. He pitched a perfect fourth, and worked around a lead-off infield single in the fifth.

And then in his sixth inning, he struck out Cedric Mullins and Trey Mancini on three pitches each, and ended the inning — and his night — with a six-pitch strikeout of Anthony Santander. He roared right through the top of their order without a single hitter even putting a ball in play.

His night done, and a job well done it was.

He allowed just two runs, didn't walk anybody and had seven strikeouts in his six scoreless innings. He threw 76 mostly effective pitches, with fastballs topping out at 98 miles per hour and curve balls and sliders that were nasty. The change-up was good too, and he had Orioles hitters on their toes all night.

That was all the good news, of course. The bad news what that the Rays didn't score any runs at all, and lost to the Orioles 1-0. That was a shame, because Baz deserved better, much like every other starter in the Rays' rotation during this offensive funk the Rays are in.

But Baz, he did it all right. He proved — at least for a night — what all the hype is about. All the catch phrases are there when you're talking about Baz, with his manager, his pitching coach, even his teammates. He has ''electric stuff,'' they like to say. He's ''nasty'' they say, too, a ''superstar in the making,''

All those things.

Sure, it's just one night, and it wasn't even in a win, but to me it is very, very clear that Shane Baz has all the right stuff to be a top-of-the rotation star with this team, and he's going to win a lot of important games.

And if you don't see it, well, then you just don't know.

"I felt good, and I felt like I got more comfortable than in the last outing,'' Baz said. "The slider and curveball were better this time. I think the pitch mix, just staying in the game longer, I was able to get a little more comfortable and find my release point a little bit better. I was just glad I got through my innings.

"This is a lot more of what I expect, just giving us a chance, because the game before I blew a lead. I got more comfortable, and was finding my release point a little better. (Catcher Rene) Pinto was great back there, and I trust him to call a good game. And my defense, they made a lot of plays for me.''

Baz's parents, Raja and Tammy, were a loud rooting for him, as were the sprinkling of Rays fans throughout the Camden Yards seats

"My sister didn't make it, but mom and dad were here,'' Baz said. "He's (loud) enough for like 10 people.''

This was start No. 4 of his major-league career, two from last year and now two this year. It is a massively small sample size — a contradiction in terms, I know — but what we saw on Friday night was a great reminder of what lies ahead. He's that good.

Shane McClanahan, who just might be the best pitcher in the American League right now, has an adjoining locker with Baz, both at home at Tropicana Field, and on the road. It's great watching the interaction between the two of them, especially since they are mirror images of each other, four-pitch pitchers with electric stuff.

McClanahan just might be Baz's biggest fan, though he's certainly not alone. And that fan club will continue to grow with each outing as well. He's going to be a big piece of this Rays' rotation the rest of the way as they try to track down a playoff spot once again.

What Friday night did for all of us erase that memory of that third inning in his first start. He's still a young kid, still learning his way along. There will surely still be a few bumps in the road.

But what we saw Friday was really, really good. Two harmless hits in six innings is wonderful. Feeling good afterward was wonderful, too. His next start will probably come at home on Wednesday against the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field.

That's worth buying a ticket for.

I know it's easy to buy in too early to Baz's electicity, but we got that taste Friday, and we can feel comfortable in knowing there is more to come.

Related stories on Rays baseball