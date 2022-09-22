My Two Cents: Tyler Glasnow 'Looks Ready to Pitch Seventh Game of World Series'

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Dusten Knight arrived in the Tampa Bay clubhouse on Wednesday after an early morning flight from Durham to join the Rays after Jalen Beeks went on the injured list.

He's been pitching very well at Durham, but he's also been WATCHING some great pitching, too. He's seen every pitch of Tyler Glasnow's rehab starts there, and he's blown away with how good the Tampa Bay star is, even after a year away from baseball following Tommy John surgery.

"He looks like a guy who's ready to go out and pitch the seventh game of the World Series,'' Knight said. "He is unhuman. That dude, his stuff is probably the most purist, nastiest stuff I've ever seen

"I think he's ready now, but obviously there's a process you have to go through. I wish I had his stuff.''

Most every pitcher would say the same thing. Glasnow is 16-4 with the Rays since 2019 and he's got electric stuff, a fastball that pushes 100 mph and nasty breaking balls that he can control well. He's been careful to do his rehab right, and he wasn't going to pitch this season unless it felt right.

But every step all summer long has gone well for the 6-foot-8 right-hander from Newhall, Calif. He's checked every box along the way, from bullpen sessions, to live batting practice to facing actual hitters in minor-league games at Triple-A Durham.

He's pitched three times so far, adding a few pitches in each outing. He's thrown a total of five innings thus far, giving up just one run and one hit. He's had three walks and eight strikeouts.

He's going to pitch in Durham on Friday night, with the goal of him working into the third inning. From there, it's wait and see as to when — or if — he joins the Rays for the final week or two of the regular season and postseason.

Frankly, I wish he was already here.

I'm not one to question the judgment of the Rays organization when it comes to dealing with the health of their pitchers, but it would have been nice for the fans in St. Petersburg to see him throw those couple of innings this week.

Probably could have sold a few thousand extra tickets, too.

And why? Because Knight's comments hit the nail on the head. Glasnow is ready to face big-league hitters, regardless of the situation. He's never going to go long in a game this season, but he certainly could have pitched two innings for the Rays on Friday against the Blue Jays. Jeffrey Springs, the scheduled starter, is a long-time reliever and he's pitched behind ''openers'' for the Rays this year. It could have worked.

The Rays still have some work to do to make the playoffs, but things are looking good only because the teams behind them — Baltimore, Chicago and Minnesota, haven't done much to catch them. The Orioles, really, are the only threat left out there.

Their schedule is just as tough as the Rays in these last two weeks, so picking up four-plus games on the Rays is a tall task. That means that Tampa Bay will be playing postseason baseball — and Glasnow will be a part of that, in some way, shape or form.

The next option will be the three-game series in Cleveland, maybe on Wednesday or Thursday, and then in the final series against Boston. (Rest will cover the series in Houston.) It will be great to see what Glasnow can give them down the stretch.

None of that is a given, of course, but it sure will be nice. He could wake up Saturday morning and not feel good, too, and decide to shut it down for the year.

That's still certainly an option, too.

Through most of the summer, I doubted that Glasnow would pitch this inning, because there was too much at stake for him financially. But when Glasnow and the Rays agreed on a $25 million contract extension, that changed all of my thinking.

Glasnow and the Rays are now tied at the hip through the 2024 season at least. He will still receive the $5.35 million he was slated to earn in 2023, in his final year of arbitration eligibility, then he'll see a significant raise in 2024.

The contract extension will include a $25 million salary for the 2024 season, a franchise-record for a single season. Prior to Glasnow's extension, the highest the Rays had ever paid a player in a single season was the $15 million Charlie Morton received in 2019 and 2020.

Now that there's some financial security, Glasnow can proceed to pitching this season if his health allows him. There's been nothing to stop that so far. Every outing is a test, so we'll see.

Still, we're getting closer and closer to his return. That's awesome, no matter where it will be.

Too bad, though, that it wasn't here.