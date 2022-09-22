Rays Name 1B Kyle Manzardo Minor League Player of the Year
The Tampa Bay Rays announced all of their minor-league award winners on Thursday, with first baseman Kyle Manzardo being named the organization's player of the year. Mason Montgomery was named minor-league pitcher of the year. Here's the full list of award winners.
Minor League Player of the Year
- 1B KYLE MANZARDO, Bowling Green/Montgomery: Batting .327/.426/.617 (106-for-324) with 26 doubled, 22 home runs, 81 RBI and 59 walks through 93 games, including 10 doubles, five home runs and 26 RBI in 30 games since his Aug. 9 promotion to Doubla-A Montgomery. He leads Rays minor leaguers in average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage. and OPS (1.043), is tied for third in homers, ranks fourth in RBI, fifth in extra-base hits (49) and sixth in walks. With a minimum of 200 at-bats, he led the South Atlantic League in average (.329), slugging percentage (.636) and OPS (1.072) and ranked secnd in the league in on-base percentage (.436).
Minor League Pitcher of the Year
- MASON MONTGOMERY, Bowling Green/Montgomery: Is 6-3 with a 2.10 earned run average and 171 strikeouts in 27 starts between the two levels. He began the season with Bowling Green and made 16 starts there, ranking among South Atlantic League leaders in ERA (1.81, first), strikeouts (118, first), WHIP (1.09, second) and opponents' average (.194, 2nd) at the time of his July 12 promotion to Montgomery. He has made 11 starts for the Biscuits, yielding three runs (or fewer) in each outing, including an active streak of five starts of one run (or fewer). He leads Rays minor leaguers in ERA, strikeouts, starts, innings pitched and opponent avg. (.196) and ranks third in WHIP (1.06). The 171 strikeouts rank fourth across all of Minor League Baseball and are tied for ninth for a Rays minor leaguer in franchise history.
Relief Pitcher of the Year
- JAVY GUERRA, Durham: Went 2-0 with a 1.74 ERA in 43 appearances for the Bulls, including a scoreless streak of 16 innings pitched from July 13 to Sept. 2. He was selected to the major league roster on Sept. 12, his third stint with the Rays after being acquired from the Padres for cash considerations on April 17. He debuted in the majors as a position player in May 2018 before converting to pitcher during spring training in 2019.
Defensive Player of the Year
- INF Carson Williams, Charleston – Appeared in 108 games (all starts) at shortstop in his first full professional season after being selected No. 28 overall in the 2021 Amateur Draft. He recorded a .968 fielding pct., making 13 errors in 401 chances. He leads Rays minor leaguers and ranks 9th in the minors with 252 assists. He made 6 errors in 83 starts from May 17 through season’s end, compared to 7 errors in his first 25 starts.
Baserunner of the Year
- OF Mason Auer, Charleston/Bowling Green – Was successful on 87.3 pct. (48 of 55) of stolen base attempts between two levels. He leads Rays minor leaguers in stolen bases and is tied for 19th across Minor League Baseball. At the time of his June 27 promotion to Bowling Green, his 24 SB tied for 6th in the Carolina League. From his Hot Rods debut through the end of the season, he led the South Atlantic League with 24 SB.
Erik Walker Community Champion
- 1B Bobby Seymour, Charleston – Named after former Rays minor league pitcher Erik Walker, who died tragically in 2006 following his first season in professional baseball, the award annually recognizes a Rays minor leaguer who exemplifies teamwork, sportsmanship and community involvement. Seymour was selected from a field that included nominees from each Rays affiliate. The Rays Baseball Foundation will make a $2,500 donation in Seymour’s name to his chosen charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Affiliate MVP Awards
The Rays also announced the Most Valuable Players for each of their seven affiliates:
- Triple-A Durham MVP: INF Jonathan Aranda – Hit .318/.394/.521 (128-for-403) with 26 2B, 18 HR and 85 RBI in 104 games for the Bulls. Despite three stints in the majors, he ranks among International League leaders in avg. (2nd), OPS (.915, 2nd), on-base pct. (3rd), hits (6th), slugging pct. (6th), RBI (tied for 6th) and total bases (210, 7th).
- Double-A Montgomery MVP: INF Brett Wisely – Batting .274/.371/.460 (118-for-430) with 23 2B, 15 HR and 56 RBI in 112 games for the Biscuits. He ranks among Southern League leaders in runs (84, 1st), avg. (5th), OPS (.831, 5th), hits (tied for 5th), extra-base hits (44, tied for 6th), on-base pct. (7th), slugging pct. (8th) and stolen bases (31, 8th).
- High-A Bowling Green MVP: OF Heriberto Hernández – Hit .255/.368/.499 (107-for-419) with 28 2B, 24 HR and 89 RBI in 119 games for the Hot Rods. He led the South Atlantic League in RBI and extra-base hits (53), both of which rank 1st among Rays minor leaguers. He ranked among league leaders in homers (2nd), total bases (209, 2nd), doubles (3rd), OPS (.867, 3rd) walks (67, 4th), slugging pct. (4th), runs (70, tied for 6th), hits (10th) and on-base pct. (10th).
- Low-A Charleston MVP: OF Shane Sasaki – Hit .324/.410/.497 (112-for-346) with 27 2B, 9 HR, 57 RBI and 47 SB in 89 games for the RiverDogs. He ranks 2nd among Rays minor leaguers in on-base pct. and stolen bases. He led the Carolina League in avg., on-base pct., slugging pct. and OPS, ranked 3rd in doubles and tied for 3rd in steals.
- Rookie-level FCL Rays MVP: INF Junior Caminero – Hit .326/.403/.492 (43-for-132) with 5 2B, 5 HR and 31 RBI in 36 games for the FCL Rays, earning an Aug 10 promotion to Charleston. Min. 100 AB, he ranked among Florida Complex League leaders in AB/RBI ratio (4.26, 3rd), OPS (8th), avg. (9th), on-base pct. (9th) and slugging pct. (11th). At the time of his promotion, he ranked 2nd in the league in RBI, was tied for 4th in hits and ranked 6th in total bases (65).
- Rookie-level DSL Tampa Bay MVP: OF Ángel Mateo – Hit .269/.395/.433 (46-for-171) with 7 2B, 7 HR and 25 RBI in 52 games. He led the team in runs (32), hits, doubles and homers, tied for 2nd in RBI and ranked 3rd in steals (10).
- Rookie-level DSL Rays MVP: 1B/OF Elias Petiyan – Hit .339/.430/.496 (39-for-115) with 9 2B, 3 3B, 1 HR and 14 RBI in 36 games. Min. 100 AB, he led the DSL Rays in avg., on-base pct., slugging pct. and OPS (.926).