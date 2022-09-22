Rays Name 1B Kyle Manzardo Minor League Player of the Year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—The Tampa Bay Rays have announced the winners of their 2022 Minor League awards. Here is the complete list of winners:

Minor League Player of the Year

1B KYLE MANZARDO, Bowling Green/Montgomery: Batting .327/.426/.617 (106-for-324) with 26 doubled, 22 home runs, 81 RBI and 59 walks through 93 games, including 10 doubles, five home runs and 26 RBI in 30 games since his Aug. 9 promotion to Doubla-A Montgomery. He leads Rays minor leaguers in average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage. and OPS (1.043), is tied for third in homers, ranks fourth in RBI, fifth in extra-base hits (49) and sixth in walks. With a minimum of 200 at-bats, he led the South Atlantic League in average (.329), slugging percentage (.636) and OPS (1.072) and ranked secnd in the league in on-base percentage (.436).

Minor League Pitcher of the Year

MASON MONTGOMERY, Bowling Green/Montgomery: Is 6-3 with a 2.10 earned run average and 171 strikeouts in 27 starts between the two levels. He began the season with Bowling Green and made 16 starts there, ranking among South Atlantic League leaders in ERA (1.81, first), strikeouts (118, first), WHIP (1.09, second) and opponents' average (.194, 2nd) at the time of his July 12 promotion to Montgomery. He has made 11 starts for the Biscuits, yielding three runs (or fewer) in each outing, including an active streak of five starts of one run (or fewer). He leads Rays minor leaguers in ERA, strikeouts, starts, innings pitched and opponent avg. (.196) and ranks third in WHIP (1.06). The 171 strikeouts rank fourth across all of Minor League Baseball and are tied for ninth for a Rays minor leaguer in franchise history.

Relief Pitcher of the Year

JAVY GUERRA, Durham: Went 2-0 with a 1.74 ERA in 43 appearances for the Bulls, including a scoreless streak of 16 innings pitched from July 13 to Sept. 2. He was selected to the major league roster on Sept. 12, his third stint with the Rays after being acquired from the Padres for cash considerations on April 17. He debuted in the majors as a position player in May 2018 before converting to pitcher during spring training in 2019.

Defensive Player of the Year

INF Carson Williams, Charleston – Appeared in 108 games (all starts) at shortstop in his first full professional season after being selected No. 28 overall in the 2021 Amateur Draft. He recorded a .968 fielding pct., making 13 errors in 401 chances. He leads Rays minor leaguers and ranks 9th in the minors with 252 assists. He made 6 errors in 83 starts from May 17 through season’s end, compared to 7 errors in his first 25 starts.

Baserunner of the Year

OF Mason Auer, Charleston/Bowling Green – Was successful on 87.3 pct. (48 of 55) of stolen base attempts between two levels. He leads Rays minor leaguers in stolen bases and is tied for 19th across Minor League Baseball. At the time of his June 27 promotion to Bowling Green, his 24 SB tied for 6th in the Carolina League. From his Hot Rods debut through the end of the season, he led the South Atlantic League with 24 SB.

Erik Walker Community Champion

1B Bobby Seymour, Charleston – Named after former Rays minor league pitcher Erik Walker, who died tragically in 2006 following his first season in professional baseball, the award annually recognizes a Rays minor leaguer who exemplifies teamwork, sportsmanship and community involvement. Seymour was selected from a field that included nominees from each Rays affiliate. The Rays Baseball Foundation will make a $2,500 donation in Seymour’s name to his chosen charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Jonathan Aranda was named the Most Valuable Player for Triple-A Durham this season. (USA TODAY Sports)

Affiliate MVP Awards

The Rays also announced the Most Valuable Players for each of their seven affiliates: