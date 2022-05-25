VIDEO: Tampa Bay's Kevin Kiermaier Gets Inside-the-Park Home Run on First Pitch
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kevin Kiermaier has been red hot lately, and last weekend, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash moved him into the leadoff spot in the order to generate some excitement.
Kiermaier, the Rays' speedy center field, did that — and then some. On the first pitch in the bottom of the first, he hit an inside-the-park home run against Miami Marlins pitcher Pablo Lopez.
Miami center fielder Jesus Sanchez came in quickly on the low line drive, and tried to make the catch, but the ball skipped by him and went all the way to the wall. Right fielder Avisail Garcia tracked down the ball, but Kiermaier never stopped running and was waved home. He beat the throw home with a slide.
It was his fourth career inside-the-park home run. He also has four leadoff homers in his career. It was his sixth home run of the year, which now give him the team lead. Kiermaier has only hit 12 home runs total the past three seasons.
Read More
Kiermaier has been on one of the hottest stretches of his career. He had three hits in three straight games last week, accomplishing that feat fore the first time in his nine-year career with the Rays.
Kiermaier is a Fort Wayne, Ind. native.
This is the first meeting of the year between the two Florida teams. They will play a gain on Wednesday night at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, and then will meet for two more games in late August in Miami.
Related stories on Rays baseball
- BEST 1-2 PUNCH: Tampa Bay aces Shane McClanahan and Drew Rasmussen just might be the best one-two punch in the American League, and they've got the numbers to prove it, even against the best pitchers on several other AL teams. Here's the full breakdown. CLICK HERE
- ORIOLES WIN IN EXTRAS AGAIN (Sunday): For the second time in three nights in Baltimore, the Tampa Bay bullpen fell apart late and cost the Rays a victory, this time falling 7-6 in 11 innings against the Orioles. CLICK HERE
- KIERMAIER LEADS RAYS (Saturday): Kevin Kiermaier had his third straight three-hit night, something he's never done before, and Jeffrey Springs pitched another gem in the Rays' 6-1 win on Saturday night. CLICK HERE
- ORIOLES TOP RAYS IN EXTRAS (Friday): Tampa Bay's usually reliable bullpen had a rough night on Friday, giving up the lead on three different occasions before finally losing to the Baltimore Orioles 8-6 in 13 innings. The loss ended the Rays' 15-game winning streak over the Orioles. CLICK HERE