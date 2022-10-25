Yankees Will Rival Team Who 'Will Not Be Outbid' In Aaron Judge Sweepstakes

It's been just two days since the New York Yankees season came to an abrupt end and there already are two West Coast teams reportedly situating themselves to go all-out for Aaron Judge after a historic season.

The biggest threat reportedly is the San Francisco Giants, who have money to spend and are stationed less than two hours away from Judge's hometown.

NJ.com's Randy Miller spoke with someone "with knowledge of the Giants' thinking" after meeting with members of the franchise's ownership group.

“Judge is at the top of the Giants list and they won’t be underbid,” the person said. “If they miss out, it won’t be because of money.” "The person added that the Giants planned to entice Judge further by signing at least two-high priced free agents. 'The Giants are not going to stop with Judge,' the person said. 'They have so much money freed up.'" “They need a draw with the Dodgers and Padres in their division spending big money on big names,” the person said. “I know the Giants also are feeling pressure with the Warriors’ basketball team doing so well and spending big in the same market.”

If any team has the ability to entice Judge with off-the-field perks, the Giants would be among the top suiters. If they end up being the highest bidder as well, the Yankees might need a new right fielder.

Another thorn in the Yankees' side could be the Los Angles Dodgers, who can offer up a better chance to win a World Series than any franchise, except maybe the Houston Astros.

It appears that having superstars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman locked into their lineup after a 111-win season is not enough to satisfy the Dodgers' brass.

"According to sources, the Dodgers could become serious players in this offseason’s Aaron Judge sweepstakes, a move that would potentially result in a position change for Betts, a six-time All-Star outfielder," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote Monday.

Betts reportedly would be open to a position switch for the right reason, and the acquisition of Judge would seemingly fit the bill.

Those reports come not long after The New York Post's Jon Heyman revealed the three teams the Yankees expect to oppose in the running for Judge -- both the Giants and Dodgers were listed.

It's going to be a wild free-agent adventure for Judge should he bypass the exclusive window with the Yankees and open up the entire league to bid on his services.

